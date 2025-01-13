GOAL-DEN YEARS: Leeds Knights hope to be celebrating after their two-legged NIHL National Cup Final against Romford Raiders. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

TICKETS are on sale for Leeds Knights’ NIHL National Cup Final second leg clash against Romford Raiders as Ryan Aldridge’s team look to win the trophy for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights clinched a place in the two-legged final after overcoming Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs 7-4 on aggregate at the end of 2024.

The final against Romford will be played across the weekend of February 15 and 16, with the Knights on the road for the first leg in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then return home for the closing encounter at Elland Road Ice Arena, with face-off scheduled for 5.15pm.

Tickets are expected to go fast for the home game as the Knights look to complete the set having previously won the NIHL National league title – twice – and the play-offs.

To buy tickets for the Elland Road leg, log on to https://www.leedsknights.com/fixtures.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £14,50 concessions (students/seniors), £8.50 Under-16s, with three different family packages ranging from £34-48.