Leeds Knights: How to get tickets to watch the Knights take on Romford Raiders in the NIHL National Cup Final
The Knights clinched a place in the two-legged final after overcoming Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs 7-4 on aggregate at the end of 2024.
The final against Romford will be played across the weekend of February 15 and 16, with the Knights on the road for the first leg in Essex.
They will then return home for the closing encounter at Elland Road Ice Arena, with face-off scheduled for 5.15pm.
Tickets are expected to go fast for the home game as the Knights look to complete the set having previously won the NIHL National league title – twice – and the play-offs.
To buy tickets for the Elland Road leg, log on to https://www.leedsknights.com/fixtures.
Tickets cost £18 for adults, £14,50 concessions (students/seniors), £8.50 Under-16s, with three different family packages ranging from £34-48.