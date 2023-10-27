Leeds Knights hopeful of getting green light off Glasgow Clan so forward Jordan Buesa can face Telford Tigers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old Scottish-born forward made an excellent impression during his first game for the Knights when he scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Steeldogs on Tuesday night.
He only joined the club the previous day on a two-way deal from the Elite League’s Glasgow Clan, for who he plays on Saturday night at home to Guildford Flames.
But Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge is hopeful the Clan will allow Buesa to ice for them when Telford visit Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday (face-off 5.15pm).
As part of the deal agreed, the Clan have first option on Buesa and it will depend on how many bodies Clan head coach Jason Morgan wants to take down south for their return game against the Flames on Sunday.
Either way, Aldridge was delighted with the impact Buesa had in his first game in a Knights’ jersey.
“I felt he added exactly what we were looking for,” said Aldridge. “He’s a big strong kid, does all the little things right – works hard, plays hard, he protects the puck well – all the things I felt we weren’t doing well as a team. He’s come in and done that and maybe led the way a little bit.”
Defenceman Jordan Griffin will miss the Telford clash – his fourth game out in a row – but is expected to start light training next week as he recovers from an upper-body injury.