Leeds Knights: Hometown hero Bobby Streetly gets deserved moment in the spotlight, says Dave Whistle

Bobby Streetly, centre, enjoyed a memorable night at Elland Road ice rink on Saturday against Bees IHC, registering a unique 'Gordie Howe hat-trick' of a goal, an assist and a fight. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats Media.

It proved to be a night to remember for the 27-year-old, registering a ‘Gordie Howe hat-trick’ - so-called after the Detroit Red Wings’ legendary forward and which sees players labelled with having recorded such a treble when they have registered a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game.

Streetly was on hand in the ninth minute to assist Cole Shudra for the Knights’ opener at Elland Road in the 7-1 win over Bees IHC before doubling the hosts’ lead just under nine minutes later with a shot from the blue line.

He then ended up dropping the gloves with a Bees player in the 54th minute to complete the treble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Streetly, far right, and his fellow Leeds knights' defencemen listen to coach Dave Whistle before face-off at Swindon Wildcats - the team's first-ever game.

But the applause and cheers are no more than the Leeds-born defenceman deserved, having endured a frustrating couple of years, his season with the Leeds Chiefs ruined by injury problems which, after surgery earlier this year, he seems to have now overcome.

“It was great to see him with ‘Gordie Howe hat-trick’ - the boys were pumped for him,” said Whistle. “It was a nice wrist shot from the blue line and we were all so happy for Bobby.

“The guys who don’t score very often or get scoring chances - it doesn’t matter what sport you’re in, you are always happy for that guy. He puts in 100 per cent every day and every time he’s on the ice and he’s a great team-mate.