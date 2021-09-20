Leeds Knights: Hometown hero Bobby Streetly gets deserved moment in the spotlight, says Dave Whistle
HEAD COACH Dave Whistle said the goal which was greeted with the biggest cheers on the Leeds Knights bench on Saturday night was that scored by defenceman Bobby Streetly.
It proved to be a night to remember for the 27-year-old, registering a ‘Gordie Howe hat-trick’ - so-called after the Detroit Red Wings’ legendary forward and which sees players labelled with having recorded such a treble when they have registered a goal, an assist and a fight in the same game.
Streetly was on hand in the ninth minute to assist Cole Shudra for the Knights’ opener at Elland Road in the 7-1 win over Bees IHC before doubling the hosts’ lead just under nine minutes later with a shot from the blue line.
He then ended up dropping the gloves with a Bees player in the 54th minute to complete the treble.
But the applause and cheers are no more than the Leeds-born defenceman deserved, having endured a frustrating couple of years, his season with the Leeds Chiefs ruined by injury problems which, after surgery earlier this year, he seems to have now overcome.
“It was great to see him with ‘Gordie Howe hat-trick’ - the boys were pumped for him,” said Whistle. “It was a nice wrist shot from the blue line and we were all so happy for Bobby.
“The guys who don’t score very often or get scoring chances - it doesn’t matter what sport you’re in, you are always happy for that guy. He puts in 100 per cent every day and every time he’s on the ice and he’s a great team-mate.
“He’s had a tough time and he’s worked hard to get back to proving that he can play at this level - he deserved that.”