Leeds Knights: Harrison Walker proving himself ready for challenge of stepping up
The 21-year-old got the nod to start in the home game against Bristol Pitbulls, back-stopping the Knights to a 7-5 win that saw them move three points clear at the top of the NIHL National standings.
The win was a swift response to the Knights’ loss after a shoot-out at Solway Sharks two nights earlier.
The Bradford-born stopper had warmed up for his start for the Knights the previous evening when he was in net for Widnes Wild in their 5-3 home win over Solihull Barons.
Aldridge was pleased with Walker’s performance – particularly during the first period when he produced a string of top saves – but felt his team let him down lightly by the way they played in front of him.
“I thought we played well and I didn’t think we were ever going to lose the game,” said Aldridge. “But I’d like us to have been a bit better defensively for Harrison’s sake. I think we let him down a little bit considering it was his first full game in net for us this year.
“He probably made five great saves in the first period and I thought he played well for his first game this year – especially as he had a bit of pressure on him with us having lost at Solway.
“It will be good for him and his confidence and experience of playing at this level. We’re trying to get him some more games elsewhere.”