Ryan Aldridge believes back-up netminder Harrison Walker will have done his confidence levels the world of good after finally making his first competitive start of the season last weekend.

The 21-year-old got the nod to start in the home game against Bristol Pitbulls, back-stopping the Knights to a 7-5 win that saw them move three points clear at the top of the NIHL National standings.

The win was a swift response to the Knights’ loss after a shoot-out at Solway Sharks two nights earlier.

The Bradford-born stopper had warmed up for his start for the Knights the previous evening when he was in net for Widnes Wild in their 5-3 home win over Solihull Barons.

TOP MARKS: Harrison Walker impressed against Bristol. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media

Aldridge was pleased with Walker’s performance – particularly during the first period when he produced a string of top saves – but felt his team let him down lightly by the way they played in front of him.

“I thought we played well and I didn’t think we were ever going to lose the game,” said Aldridge. “But I’d like us to have been a bit better defensively for Harrison’s sake. I think we let him down a little bit considering it was his first full game in net for us this year.

“He probably made five great saves in the first period and I thought he played well for his first game this year – especially as he had a bit of pressure on him with us having lost at Solway.