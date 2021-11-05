Leeds Knights handed defensive boost ahead of testing double-header against Telford Tigers

HELLO AGAIN: Leeds Knights' defenceman Ben Solder returns after a weekend away with Manchester Storm Picture: James Hardisty

Ben Solder is back from spending last weekend with Manchester Storm in the Elite League, while Ross Kennedy has been cleared to resume playing after taking a knock to the head in last Saturday’s defeat to Raiders IHC at Elland Road.

Kennedy also sat out the subsequent loss at Bees IHC in Slough 24 hours later but will jump back into the fray to take on his former team on home ice tonight. (6.30pm).

Solder will be joined in the line-up by fellow Storm player Harry Gulliver, who made his Knights debut against Raiders, while Mack Stewart and the arrival of loanee Philip Edgar from Whitley Warriors give Whistle 10 forwards to juggle with as he looks for his team to snap a three-game losing streak.

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Knights Ross Kennedy Picture: James Hardisty

In goal, Sam Gospel remains out after picking up a hamstring injury early in the loss to Raiders, while Harrison Walker is fit again after picking recovering from an injury picked up playing for parent club Widnes Wild.

Head coach Whistle is likely to split the weekend between Walker and Niks Trapans – who filled in for Gospel last weekend.

Tonight’s encounter marks the beginning of a busy spell for the Knights, who face five games in eight days.

After tomorrow’s trip to Telford, they then face a two-legged Autumn Cup semi-final against Sheffield Steeldogs, the first leg taking them to South Yorkshire on Wendnesday before they play host at Elland Road on Friday (7.30pm).