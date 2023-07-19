First on the ice, last off - the kind of trait that is sure to impress any coach, so long as what occurs in between is equally impressive.

The 17-year-old forward did that on several Leeds Knights pre-season practice sessions last year before heading off to Canada to study at Stanstead College Varsity, where he also got plenty of time to develop his game further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a year abroad, Mills headed home and was keen to pick up where he left off at Elland Road Ice Arena in August.

INCOMING: Forward Gregor Mills is the latest addition to the 2023-24 NIHL National roster by Leeds Knights. Picture submitted.

Knights’ head coach Aldridge had no problem giving the Darlington-born forward the opportunity to do that.

“Gregor is someone who has been on my radar for a while now and skated with us several times before he went to Canada,” said Aldridge. “He’s only 17, but he gets bigger and quicker every time I see him.

“He’s decided to return home and has reached out to us. Every session he’s always been on with me, he’s always first on and last off - you literally have to drag him off the ice - that is something that I love to see in a young player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills spent a large chunk of his junior career at nearby Bradford Bulldogs, where he grew up admiring the likes of current Knights’ heroes such as Kieran Brown, Lewis Baldwin and Jordan Griffin, who also developed their game at Little Horton Lane.

IMPRESSIVE: Forward Gregor Mills, pictured in action for Great Britain Under-16s in last year's Riga Cup in Lativa. Picture submitted.

Now he hopes to play alongside them at some point this coming season.

“I’m very excited about signing for Leeds,” said Mills “It’s a great opportunity. Some of the guys on the team came through Bradford as juniors and because I’ve come through there too, I’ve always looked up to them guys.