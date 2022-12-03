Back in 2012-13, then aged just 16, Cooper was part of the Cornwall Colts team that won the Art Bogart Cup in the Central Canada Hockey League, one of the most respected junior leagues in the country.

Cooper was also at Clarkson University when they won an NCAA (ECAC) Championship in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old Ontario-born forward has made a massive impact since moving to the UK for the first time this summer, leading NIHL National in scoring with 52 points, 23 of them goals, in just 20 appearances.

SOLID START: Grant Cooper celebrates a goal with his Leeds Knights team-mates. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge was always confident Cooper would have the desired impact once in Leds, but even he admits to being slightly surprised at the Canadian’s output, as well as that of fellow import Zach Brooks, who has 14 goals and 23 assists.

In between the two imports are three homegrown talents in the shape of Cole Shudra (40pts), Kieran Brown (39pts) and veteran centre Matt Haywood (39pts).

Such prolific scoring is the main reason why Leeds are currently ahead of their second-tier rivals, top of the standings by two points with a game in hand and qualifiers for the NIHL National Cup semi-finals.

Clearly, a lot can happen between now and the end of March, but the Knights are well-placed to realise their ambitions and lift a trophy in what is only the second season for the franchise.

GOOD PROSPECTS: Leeds Knights have enjoyed a promising start to the 2022-23 NIHL National season in their pursuit of silverware. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

And while Cooper is confident he and his team-mates have the potential to secure silverware at some point, he insists there is little danger of anyone inside the Knights’ locker room getting ahead of themselves.

“When I was 16 or 17 back home I won a trophy (at Cornwall), so it’s been a long time and it would be nice to maybe lift a cup here one day,” said Cooper.

“You always go into every year wanting to win a cup as a team because you become like family in the room, you’re with each other five times or more a week and some of us actually live together. We’re a tight-knit group and so it’s nice to look forward to winning something together.

