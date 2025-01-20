Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS emerged top of the NIHL National standings once again after a hectic three-game weekend - but head coach Ryan Aldridge acknowledged the impact the latest phase of their regular season schedule will have had on his players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 18 games remaining, the Knights are one point clear of Swindon Wildcats and third-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Wildcats - who beat Leeds 5-1 at The Link Centre on Saturday - have played one game more but, according to Aldridge, probably have the easier run-in of the three teams slugging it out for the most-prized crown in the UK second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Knights - who took four points from a possible six with home wins over Sheffield Steeldogs and Berkshire Bees either side of their loss in Wiltshire - this week will be all about rest and recovery - where players’ full-time jobs allows, if at all - ahead of the weekend’s double-header against Peterborough Phantoms.

“For some of the boys on our team, they worked Friday, came here, played a game, travelled to Swindon, played a game,” explained a sympathetic Aldridge.

“They travelled home and got back about 2am, will have been about 3am by the time they got into bed … then woke up, played a game and then had to go back to bed before they get up for work again on a Monday morning.

“So it is tough on players. I don’t think there are many sports in the world that do 3-in-3, - not many do 2-in-2 - so it is very tough and that makes getting these points massive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given how close the three-way title race is, Aldridge doesn’t expect there to be any room for error between now and the final night of regular season action on Sunday, March 23.

HITTING BACK: Oli Endicott scored in the 4-1 win over the Bees on Sunday. Picture: Alistair How/Knights Media.

“It’s going to be a tough run in, Swindon have got the momentum right now, and I’ve said that since December,” added Aldridge.

“They are a solid hockey team, deep across four lines, have got solid goaltending and a good D-core

“It’s interesting right now - we obviously aren’t fluid enough at the moment, hopefully that will come good and, if it does, we’re obviously in a good spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MK can win any night they want, so it’s going to be a massive end to the season.

TREBLE TOP: Hull Seahawks' captain Bobby Chmberlain scored a hat-trick in the 6-2 win at Romford Raiders. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“But it’s a good product, a good advert for the league. It’s entertaining hockey and, as we’ve seen, anyone can beat anyone in the league. There are three teams out in front but anything can happen.”

Having lost in Slough to Berkshire Bees only two weeks’ earlier, the Knights knew it would be another tough night against Domink Gabaj’s team, this time at The Castle on Sunday.

It proved correct when Gabaj put his team ahead with a wraparound effort at 9.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights were level before the break though when Oli Endicott was first to a rebound off goalie Max Wright’s outstretched left leg from Noah McMullin’s initial shot at 18.19.

LEADING MAN: Walker Sommer scored twice and the winning goal in the shoot-out for Sheffield Steeldogs to sink Bristol Pitbulls. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Only one goal came in the second period and it was another from close range when McMullin timed his move towards the net perfectly to fire a loose puck through a crowd to make it 2-1 in the 29th minute.

Any nerves among the home crowd were eased when the Knights extended their lead on the power play in the 48th minute, captain Kieran Brown seeing his effort from the top of the right circle beat Wright.

The points were then made safe with another goal on the man advantage at 53.10, this time Mac Howlett seeing his strike from distance find the back of the net, the 4-1 win sending Knights to the top of the table once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below the the top three, Hull Seahawks remained in fourth spot – and kept alive their faint hopes of joining the title run-in party – with a comfortable 6-2 win at Romford Raiders, captain Bobby Chamberlain leading the way with a hat-trick.

Shaun Miller put the hosts ahead before the Seahawks hit back through Chamberlain and Johnny Corneil before the first break, with Lee Bonner and the Seahawks skipper adding another in the second.

Tjay Anderson gave Romford hope with an early third-period goal but Hull closed the game out with further strikes from Chamberlain and Jason Hewitt.

Sheffield Steeldogs edged out visitors Bristol Pitbulls 4-3 after a shoot-out, Jonathan Phillips and Walker Sommer on target for the extra point. Earlier, Sommer (2) and Ivan Björkly-Nordström had found the net for Ben Morgan’s team.