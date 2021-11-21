Leeds Knights: Frustration at Peterborough Phantoms as Knights miss out on four-point NIHL National haul

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Adam Barnes scored twice for Leeds Knights in the 6-4 loss at Peterborough Phantoms. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft

Having finally ended their six-game losing streak in the league the previous evening on home ice against Bees IHC, Leeds were well-placed at Planet Ice Peterborough, coming out for the third period 4-2 to the good.

But, just 36 seconds in, the Phantoms were within one goal when Thomas Norton fired past netminder Harrison Walker, who had impressed on his first start of the season.

Just over six minutes later, Norton was at it again - this time scoring on the power play with Archie Hazeldine in the penalty box on a tripping call.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRUSTRATION: Leeds Knights coach Dave Whistle Picture: James Hardisty

A little under seven minutes later came what proved to be the game-winning goal, Kieran Brown was thrown out of the game for roughing, Callum Buglass scoring from the resulting power play to put the home side in front for the first time on the night. And although Whistle’s team - again short-benched because of injuries - fought until the bitter end, they couldn’t find a way past Jordan Marr for a fifth time, their fate being sealed by an empty-net strike from Nathan Salem with four seconds remaining.

“That was a tough one to take, especially when we were up 4-2,” said head coach Whistle.

“It had been a good feeling to snap that losing streak on Saturday night against Bracknell.

“But tonight we had it. You’re up by two, all you’ve got to do is buckle down defensively, not give them that much.

Harrison Walker impressed in his first start of the season for Leeds Knights in the 6-4 defeat at Peterborough Phantoms Picture: Andy Bourke

“But then we took a five-minute penalty late in the game and, again, they scored on it.

“Right now, we’re at a time where we need to win games and I really thought we should have won - in my mind, it was two points missed.”

It had all started so well for the Knights, too, taking the lead after just 61 seconds through Adam Barnes, their advantage being doubled by captain Sam Zajac at 8.46.

Just over a minute had elapsed before the hosts halved the deficit through Salem, the equaliser coming just after the halfway mark via the stick of Morgan Pizzo.

But Leeds quickly rebounded from that setback, going ahead once again through Brandon Whistle at 33.20, their grip on the game being strengthened by a second on the night for Barnes at 36.27, making the most of a power play brought about by a slashing call on Norton.

Even when the Phantoms got to within one so quickly in the third, the Knights were still good value for their lead, but the two penalty calls proved decisive, leaving them to lick their wounds on the coach ride home up the A1.

Despite the loss, Whistle will still be able to take some positives from the weekend, not least the solid performances across both nights from 17-year-old Tate Shudra - younger brother of forward Cole – and the display from Walker in net.

“Harrison played really well I felt,” added Whistle. “He did his job which was to give us an opportunity to win.