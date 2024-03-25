Leeds Knights forward James Archer bows out having finally realised ambition he started out with five years earlier
The 35-year-old forward was in at the very start of semi-pro hockey in the city when he signed up for Chiefs under player-coach Sam Zajac in the summer of 2019.
That first season was a baptism of fire for all involved at the Chiefs, with Archer exiting three months into the season and returning to former club Hull Pirates, while ailing Leeds finished rock-bottom in a Covid-shortened season.
Last season saw him back in Hull for the birth of the Seahawks under Matty Davies, before 2023 saw him as a late signing for the ‘new’ franchise in West Yorkshire, reigning league champions, Leeds Knights.
Archer has been a welcome, experienced presence on the ice under Ryan Aldridge but will not be returning for 2024-25 after announcing his retirement on Monday morning.
He bows out a league champion after the Knights retained their title last week – something he would no doubt have loved to have achieved during his first spell in Leeds.
“I never thought that it would end this way,” said Archer, who has posted three goals and three assists in 38 appearances. “It's going to be emotional, but I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to see it out with.
"The set up here, the way the club's going and the direction it is going, it's a club for the future.
"I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to come here and be able to help out with such a great group of lads.”
Head coach Aldridge, said Sheffield-born Archer – who has also spent time playing for Peterborough Phantoms and Manchester Phoenix - had been an invaluable member of the team’s success in 2023-24.
“We brought in James late in the summer and he fitted in straight away,” said Aldridge.
"His experience on and off the ice has been key in what we have achieved this season, as well as bringing a bit of team toughness and grit that we needed.
"All of us here with the Knights would like to wish him well in his retirement and thank him for his service to the club as well as to British hockey.”