TOUGH TIMES: Former Leeds Knights centre Matty Davies has endured a tough baptism of fire as player-coach at Hull Seahawks but has vowed things will get better sooner rather than later. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media

Unable to resist the calling of helping take second-tier hockey back to his hometown in Hull after an absence of two-and-half years, the 32-year-old centre headed back east along the M62 on a permanent basis with the best wishes of everyone involved at the Knights organisation.

It has proved to be a baptism of fire for Davies and Hull Seahawks in NIHL National. Saturday’s opener on the road at Swindon Wildcats – another of Davies’s former teams – brought nothing but heartache as a severely under-strength Hull team lost 12-0. The following night, they lost 9-0 at home to Milton Keynes Lightning. This weekend is unlikely to bring much respite, with a double-header against defending regular season champions, Telford Tigers.

Missing from the line-up at the weekend were five key pieces for the Seahawks, starting with import forwards Emil Svec and Andrej Themár, both yet to arrive in the UK due to delays over their visas. Defenceman Declan Balmer was unavailable due to prior commitments, while captain Sam Towner remained on the sidelines due to concussion protocol.

THAT WAS THEN: Matthew Davies, pictured warming up last season for Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The fact Davies himself is out with a lower-body injury is another major concern for fans, whose only light relief at the weekend came in the shape of former Hull Stingrays forward Jereme Tendler returning to have his shirt retired, the Canadian having set all kinds of points-scoring records during his time at the club between 2010-14.

Davies – who posted 62 points, including 15 goals, in 47 appearances for the Knights – will find plenty of sympathy in Leeds, particularly among the fanbase, their appreciation already shown through the warm reception they gave him when Hull visited in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup.

His determination to turn things around in Hull, sooner rather than later, should come as no surprise.

“We aren’t in this just to be kicked on every weekend, that’s just not going to happen,” insisted Davies after the weekend. “Take five of the best players out of any team and you’re going to see some tough results from any team.