Leeds Knights feeling the impact as they slip to third straight NIHL National loss

Leeds Knights head coach Dave Whistle head coach is missing several key ingredients in his line-up.

It’s certainly no different for Leeds Knights who, with a 5-2 defeat in Slough at the hands of Bees IHC, saw their NIHL National regular season losing streak stretch to three games.

Just over a week ago, Leeds were top of the standings after winning their opening three games. This morning they sit seventh, level on points with Bees and Milton Keynes Lightning.

It doesn’t get any easier for Whistle’s players next weekend when they face a double-header against 2019-20 league and cup champions Telford Tigers.

Leeds Knights forward Kieran Brown scored a late consolation effort at Bees IHC on Sunday night.

Of the six players missing last night three - Cole Shudra, Matty Davies and Jordan Griffin - will be absent again, while it remains to be seen whether defenceman Ben Solder is returned from his latest stint in the Elite League with parent club Manchester Storm.

Of the other two, netminder Sam Gospel will hopefully have recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him off in Saturday’s 5-3 defeat at home to Raiders and which saw Niks Trapans get his first start for the Knights at Bees.

Defenceman Ross Kennedy took a blow to the head on Saturday, so will also remain doubtful to face Telford.

Leeds suffered the worst possible start at Bees when going behind to a Ryan Webb strike after just 26 seconds.

Teenager Carter Hamill struck his first Knights goal to restore parity at 2.03 but once Ed Bradley restored the hosts’ lead at 4.41, the Knights were forever chasing the game.

Christian Mohr and Juha Lindgren made it 4-1 by the end of the second, with Bayley Harewood increasing the lead early in the third.