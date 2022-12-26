Last weekend’s 8-6 NIHL National win at home to Bees IHC was marked by significant moments for the duo, Brown reaching 100 goals for the Knights, while Shudra - in relentless form of late - broke through the 50-point barrier for the season.

Aldridge has never made any secret of how important he regards both players to his plans for the Knights. The good news for the organisation is that they are only going to get better.

“They are massive for us,” said Aldridge ahead of today’s Elland Road showdown with fourth-placed Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

KEY MAN: Cole Shudra has proved pivotal to Leeds Knights' success this season, recently passing through the 50-point mark. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“They are obviously a huge part of everything here and the kind of players that we want to build this team around. They are two good, good people, two great team guys. They are very solid hockey players and we are very fortunate to have them.

“They both have different roles, different responsibilities this season - but 100 per cent they have both stepped up.”

Brown was made Knights’ captain during the summer, a role Aldridge knew he would take time to adjust to. But he has been impressed by the way the 21-year-old has handled the extra responsibility, particularly off the ice.

“Kieran off the ice, since he’s had the captaincy for me has been brilliant at different times,” said Aldridge. “He’s been unbelievable as a person.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge has been impressed with the contribution made by captain Kieran Brown (above) this season - both on and off the ice. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“It’s those kinds of things he’s been massive on - he’s an infectious guy and he’s a good guy to be around.

“With Cole, I think he has changed now that he’s here with us 100 per cent of the time, he’s dialled in more for us as a result and that is reflected in his game.

“He seems to be stepping up a level almost every week at the moment and when we need a big player to step up and score a big goal, he has done that for us numerous times.”

On today’s opponents - who head to Elland Road boasting a five-game winning streak -, Aldridge is well aware of the threat posed.

PRAISE: Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge has been impressed with the contributions made by captain Kieran Brown and Fellow forward Cole Shudra this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“They are no slouch of a team, that’s for sure,” added the Knights’ coach. “Bringing in Jordan Buesa is a key signing and that will help with Hewey (Jason Hewitt) being out of the line-up.

“But, to be fair, Hewey being on the bench might be helping them just as much right now as he does when he’s fit and playing.

