A number of key players have already been signed up for the 2023-24 season, with some new faces set to follow during the summer. We asked a handful of Knights fans to give us their take on the 2022-23 season, while also looking ahead to the next campaign and what they would like to see oince it gets up and running in early September.

Have a read through their thoughts below

Jim Piper

WINNERS: Leeds Knights, 2022-23 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of John Victor.

2022-23 Review: Coach Ryan Aldridge did a marvellous job on recruiting, giving us a balanced team capable of winning things. And we did. Matty Haywood coming in gave us that balance and maturity needed on a young roster. Appointing Kieran Brown as skipper was a master stroke. Not only did he improve on his amazing 2021-22 season, he bettered it and matured as a player, resulting in a GB call up.

Player of the year: This was difficult and unfair to a squad that performed heroically. I have gone for Matt Haywood, just brilliant all over the ice. Did he lose a face off all year?

One low point was losing the cup final to a good Peterborough side. We just didn't do what we had been doing all season and were hammered 6-0. Nearly pulled it back though in the second leg.

Favourite moment: Among many others, it has to be doing the double at the play-off Final Four weekend in Coventry.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge got his summer recruitment spot on as he led his team to a league and play-off double. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Hopes for next season: Many have said, keep everybody, but that doesn't always work. We will have a huge target on our back next year with everybody wanting to beat us.

I wouldn't change much, but would love a big strong, physical D-man to protect our players. Sometimes a 6ft 6 behemoth works without even dropping the gloves.

Have a great summer, see you in September.

Jess Jackson

SUPPORT: Leeds Knights' fanbase grew throughout the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign, with the team achieving several 2,200 sell-outs. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

2022-23 Review: What a year! For a start, thank goodness for Ryan Aldridge, he has them working cohesively from the back and knows his players. Bringing in Matt Haywood’s experience and leadership, Thomas Barry who put his body on the line to save every shot and look after our netminder, Mac Howlett bringing speed only Lewis Baldwin can match and serious skills, then Oli Endicott and our imports - all of whom have worked so hard and brought a different game to Leeds.

I have loved seeing the fanbase and community grow at The Castle, where crowds are consistently loud and proud and show love for the team through money spent and increasing away game support. For a new sport to this sporting city, it’s been amazing to see.

I wouldn’t have predicted winning anything in this “development year” never mind the Yorkshire Cup, league championship and then the play-offs! I have loved every moment of the season – events, wins and losses.

Player of the Year: Sam Gospel – for allowing the play to go forwards by securing the rear with 92% shots saved.

FRONTLINE ATTACK: Kieran Brown (left) and Zach Brooks combined well during the 2022-23 season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Favourite moment: Hard to choose, but it has to be on March 26 - a 6-2 win over Basingstoke, followed by the league championship presentation for the connections and celebration with the players

Hopes for next season: Mainly, that we keep most of the current team, not losing them to the EIHL or Europe where many could play.

Ian Clegg

2022-23 Review: As coach Ryan Aldridge said ‘it’s come a year early’. Amazing performance from the youngest roster in the league, albeit with some well-selected mature heads to guide them.

Sam Gospel, Sam Zajac and Matt Haywood have been nothing short of inspiring to those around them. A solid performance from #3 through to #95 with no weak link.

Remarkably they still have room to improve but will need to next season as others look to topple them.

LEADERSHIP: Centre Matt Haywood was an influential figure both on and off the ice for Leeds Knights, during 2022-23 - posting a remarkable 129 points, including 49 goals, in 58 games. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Great to see three imports over the season that have not only gelled with the team but brought different skills to the rink as well as scoring.

Player of the Year: No issues here, Keiran Brown. Goal-scorer and still providing assists across many lines. Has matured from last season, leads from the front but is willing to take guidance from those more experienced heads around him. In doing this, he has brought this roster closer together notwithstanding the adversity that they have faced.

Favourite moment: I said it on other discussion forums, Adam Barnes’ goal against Milton Keynes. He came out to massive applause from the packed Castle and was so emotional to see all of his team-mates jumping in happiness for his strike. It shows why the team have prospered - they support each other in the bad times and celebrate each other’s success as if it were their own.

Hopes for next season: Big D-man to support Sam Gospel - we really need to have one on every line. You would want to see as many return as possible with the addition of the third Import. I would like to see another run ending in Coventry, but with only three teams missing the play-offs and a return to the group, six-game format, we effectively have to start accumulating points again in March and April to make the weekend. Certainly not one to miss.

Kaine Greenwood

2022-23 review: Certainly hard not to be blown away by Leeds Knights (at least twice!) this season - opposition teams will tell you that if the metrics don’t. Having the league’s top scorer for the second year running brought a scoring consistency but something else transformed this team in its second year.

An ‘all-in’ attitude that meant everybody contributed towards the goal of being the best, and they were.

Milton Keynes had comparable numbers in offence (271 goals - the closest to 310 output of Leeds) but couldn’t grind the tight results out all the way.

Phantoms’ fans were the only ones to see their side blank the Knights over a weekend when winning 4-5 and 3-2.

In stopping Leeds’ treble attempts with the only whitewash of 22/23 in the National Cup final first-leg, Peterborough had their 60 to savour and a trophy to show.

Overall though, Leeds dominated most nights with just five regulation defeats (five more in OT) and one cup defeat for a win percentage of 82.8 in a tremendous campaign.

Neither of the season-long rivals made it to the play-off weekend which further illustrates the mettle the West Yorkshire side showed.

Signing off with a league title and the play-off triumph over the Raiders in Coventry brought the trophies the collective commitment deserved.

Player of the Year: A number could take this and for a host of different reasons but I can’t look beyond Kieran Brown. Led like a captain on and off the ice. His GB recognition was well-earned and just the start of his upward trajectory I’m sure.

Favourite moment: There was nothing more meaningful than Adam Barnes’ return goal. Not only was it a great effort but it typified everything great about the club. A moment of unity between players and fans. An atmosphere unmatched.

Hopes for the 2023-24 season: The National Cup. It can’t keep avoiding West Yorkshire.