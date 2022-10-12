Leeds Knights Fans Jury - Verdict on win over Raiders IHC and preview to Basingstoke Bison double-header

Once again, we get the views of our Leeds Knights’ Fans panel, who also look ahead to this weekend’s double-header against Basingstoke Bison.

Kaine Greenwood, Halifax: Leeds Knights made it seven on the spin as the league campaign continues unbeaten.

The scheduling of a single-game weekend meant the home side could be all out in their opponents, and it proved to be the case as Matt Haywood fired the home team ahead inside four minutes.

TOP OF THE WORLD: Leeds Knights clebrate a goal during their NIHL National clash against Raiders IHC at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday evening Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Carter Hamill then tipped in a Cole Shudra laser from the right of the zone to claim his first league score mid-period. Former Leeds fan favourite Harry Gulliver returned to half the deficit at 15:54.

The second period was where Ryan Aldridge’s side took the game, scoring within two minutes of the restart through Adam Barnes from Grant Cooper - who had four assists on the night - and netminder Sam Gospel.

Haywood then continued his production with a second before the Raiders had time to think. Zach Brooks made it 5-1 with 2:58 left until the interval.

The final 20 is when things switched a little. Coach Aldridge called on his team to play for 60 post-game and it is because, as his team lifted off the forecheck, the away side were able to assert in the way they had the previous night when scoring half-a-dozen in Hull.

An early response from star turn Brandon Ayliffe, followed up by a goal as Adam Laishram combined with Gulliver, left things tighter than needed with 8:30 left and a timeout finally sparked the Knights to control the game once more. Cole Shudra’s empty net sealing another win.

The Bison up next in a double-header. The task never stops but, for now, the Knights are setting standards that are tough to match.

Jim Piper, Manchester: Leeds Knights welcomed the London Raiders to the Castle and continued their excellent start to the season with their seventh win to maintain their 100% league and cup record.

The home side opened the scoring after four minutes with a crisp shot from Haywood, assisted by Barnes and Cooper. The lead doubled when Knights man of the match Carter Hamill got a stick on a Cole Shudra shot. Raiders were not showing much but pulled a goal back on 16 minutes through ex Knight Harry Gulliver and the teams had their first tea break at 2-1.

Knights opened up in the second and goals from Barnes, a Haywood short-hander, and Brooks gave them a comfortable 5-1 lead at the second interval.

Knights took their foot off the gas in the third and a plucky, physical Raiders pulled two goals back in a good period for the visitors but an empty net goal with just under a minute left ensured the points stayed in the building.

Must single out Carter Hamill for a gritty, industrious performance and a goal to earn his Man of the Match Award. The young man has really shown quality since he joined us on a permanent basis.