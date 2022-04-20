Cole Shudra celebrates his goal against Bees in Saturday night's 5-4 overtime defeat at Elland Road. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Jim Piper, Manchester: Two more play-off games to report with sadly the same outcome.

Saturday’s home game against the Bees was a tough, entertaining game.

Bees came north on the back of two defeats against champions Telford Tigers and with our two defeats against MK Lightning, it really looked like winner stays in the fight and the loser prepares for the golf course.

Leeds Knights Kieran Brown in action against Bees IHC at Elland Road on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

It was a tough, entertaining play-off game with goals, fights, and great netminding, ending up with the Bees taking the points after overtime.

Credit to both teams for putting on a show for the crowd.

With the Saturday defeat, all was on the line down in Telford on Sunday and it was a barn burner.

Knights had a two-goal lead by the 15th minute with goals from Cole Shudra and Jamie Chilcott only to see Tigers make it an even game early in the second and by the end of the period, the teams had traded two more goals each to go into the third level at 4-4.

Leeds Knights - pictured ahead of their play-off clash against Bees on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

In between that action, Bailey Harewood chipped at Cole once too often and the players dropped the gloves for a short bout of fisticuffs.

An end-to-end third period saw the home side score the winning goal against a tiring Knights team who had given their all only for it to end in heartbreak and elimination from the play-offs.

Knights close out their season with a chance for revenge against the Tigers, a fitting game for the home crowd to show their appreciation for a tremendous season from their young Knights.

Nick Jackson, Leeds: So the weekend didn’t quite go to plan.

Saturday night was not what anyone was expecting, some dubious refereeing decisions, and a team that quite happily knocks the goal off the line frustrated not just the fans but the Knights too.

We went to overtime, but it shouldn’t have needed too. It was so annoying.

Sunday was a hard-fought battle with the team that is undoubtedly the best in the league.

We were never behind and looked like snatching a win. However, the Tigers took the lead in the final period.

As our hopes of seeing the boys in Coventry have gone, we can look forward to next season. I’m excited to see the signings over the summer, and can’t wait to see what this team can do next season.

Play-off weekend will still be a lot of fun so don’t give your tickets away. Who are you going to support? The other Yorkshire team or someone else? I’m thinking Lightning but can’t decide.

Johnathan Greenwood, Halifax: All-action entertainment is almost guaranteed when Leeds Knights are on the ice and despite defeat in two nine-goal thrillers meaning their run for the play-offs was ended at the weekend, there is still plenty to be positive about on the whole.

Alan Lack’s overtime winner for Bees came in a physical game that the home side dominated - winning the shot count 51-28 - with no less than three disallowed goals to boot.

Similarly, in Telford, the Knights led three times before Corey Goodison’s effort at 46:50 meant the league winners prevailed. It’s a case of being close but not closing out that will see the season end this weekend.

An Autumn Cup final, a fourth-place finish, 23 wins and 186 league goals is a laudable return for a first year side, however.

The sport of ice hockey has grown in the city to the point of multiple sell-outs across the season.

Looking ahead to the next campaign there is plenty to grow. The re-signing of Sam Gospel and Kieran Brown provide real excitement that some of the league’s best are eager to ply their trade once again but issues that should be addressed over the summer rest around squad depth.

Results like the last few weeks in which the Knights have lost out by single-goal margins in three of the four play-off games could have swung had a few more roster options being available at key times.

An extra line, more development and the addition of experience can only increase the chances of the West Yorkshire side going one step further next time round.