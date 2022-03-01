Ryan Aldridge's Leeds Knights team have won eight of their last nine games in NIHL National Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Johnathan Greenwood, Halifax: It was all left out there this weekend by the Knights against Swindon Wildcats.

Pressure is par for the course in NIHL hockey, but where this Leeds side may have faded on previous occasions, bodies were laid on the line and you really saw the way in which things are developing to the point where you have to chalk them up as serious contenders, after another four-point weekend.

The Knights have always been able to put on impressive spells but often let games and chances slip.

Not now.

As coach Ryan Aldridge alluded to after the two encounters with Swindon, the Yorkshire side weren’t at their best for the entire 60 in either game but they showed the necessary grit to find a way to win – like good sides do.

Sunday’s home clash saw the weekend rounded off with 13 goals and 82 shots in an all-action game that the Elland Road-outfit led 6-1 inside 30 minutes thanks to some scintillating play.

Then came a spell weathering the storm from the Wildcats that left things at 6-4 going into the final period.

Leeds Knights netminder Sam Gospel endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful even more when turning away 48 of the 53 shots on his net in the win over Swindon Wildcats on Sunday - a save percentage of .905 Picture: Phil Harrison

Despite recording 24 shots in the last 20 minutes, the visitors could only find a way past Sam Gospel once – who had another inspiring night that saw him claim man of the match.

In total he kept out 90 shots over the two-games and came up big in the moments where his side was really tested.

Saturday’s trip to Swindon was in the balance for much longer and eventually settled by penalty shots – Archie Hazeldine and Cole Shudra netting, while Gospel remained a wall for four Wildcats efforts to spark big celebrations at the end. A clear sign of what the effort meant to all involved.

Big contributions from the birthday boy Kieran Brown (seven points) and fellow forward Adam Barnes (six points) over the weekend continued their fine form and is sure to be a concern for visiting table-toppers Telford Tigers in the next match on the slate this coming Saturday.

A defeat to bottom side Bees last time out means they will be eager to re-find form when they visit LS11 but, as many are finding out, points are not easily squandered by the league’s in-form side.

A trip to Raiders is also an intriguing game ahead this week, particularly after their victory over Steeldogs leaves them in the last play-off spot.

Just four points split Leeds from second though and it’s hard to back against them closing that gap further with another positive weekend.

Jim Piper, Manchester: Another four-point weekend takes Knights up to fourth in the NIHL National standings.

It is no wonder teams are looking over their shoulders after an excellent show of firepower in the two games against Swindon.

In a tough, bruising encounter in Swindon on Saturday, the Knights showed their resilience in matching the Wildcats all over the ice.

A brace from Kieran Brown and a marker each for Matty Davies and Ross Kennedy saw the team through a difficult 65 minutes to take the game to penalty shots, won by an exquisite penalty shot from Archie Hazeldine.

The return game on Sunday had everything and the near-capacity crowd roared the roof off all night.

An early power play goal from birthday boy Brown, followed soon after by a bout of fisticuffs that saw Jordan Fisher dispatch his opponent to the ice, seemed to set the tone for a game in which Leeds more than matched Swindon in physicality at every opportunity.

Goals flowed at regular intervals with Leeds 6-1 up before Swinson reduced it to 6-4. Cole Shudra steadied the ship before Harry Gulliver finished off the Wildcats with an empty net goal at 58.50.