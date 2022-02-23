The signing of netminder Sam Gospel on a new, two-year deal was widely greeted by Leeds Knights fans. Picture: Phil Harrison

Jim Piper, Manchester: The great Tony Hand once told me in an interview when he was Manchester Phoenix coach “if you only have a one-game weekend, you need to win that game.”

The Knights did that at in-form Basingstoke Bison in their only with a resounding 4-1 victory on Sunday.

They made a good start and took the lead on 9.18 with a goal from Kieran Brown, assisted by Adam Barnes and Matty Davies.

Bison drew level four minutes later through George Norcliffe but the same Knights’ line exploded early in the second with two goals in 21 seconds, the first from Brown with Barnes assisting before Barnes himself scored, assisted by Brown and Davies. The game settled down with Leeds controlling the period and Sam Gospel stopping all that came his way.

The visitors wrapped up the scoring with a power play goal on 47.58 through Davies scoring with assists from Kieran Brown and Archie Hazeldine.

Stats from Brown (2+2), Barnes (1+2) and Davies (1+2) would normally get a man of the match award but it went to Gospel for another stellar performance between the pipes, saving 35 of 36 shots.

A superb win, revenge for the defeat a couple of weeks ago at home to the Bison and enough to take us to within three points of third place.

Next weekend, we have a double header against second-placed Swindon Wildcats.

It will be a tough game at the Link Centre on Saturday before returning to ours 24 hours later. Both teams are scoring for fun and determined to finish as high up the league as possible.

Michael Prior, Otley: Leeds Knights sent shockwaves through the NIHL on Friday when announcing Sam Gospel had joined Kieran Brown in agreeing a new contract with the club.

Having been with the Knights (nee Chiefs) since the very beginning using borrowed equipment and playing ‘home’ games at Blackburn and Coventry among other rinks, this two-year deal is richly deserved for one of the league’s best netminders who has posted a .918 save percentage and conceded an average of only 2.85 goals per game.

STCIKING AROUND: Fans are impressed with the job interim head coach Ryan Aldridge has done since taking over at Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The announcement was met with envy by supporters of fellow NIHL teams and gives a real flavour of Leeds’ intent in the long term with some asking whether the end goal is to eventually join the Elite League.

While that may be a while off yet, all the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place to cement Leeds’ status as a growing hockey hub.

A young, exciting team on the ice coupled with regular 1000+ home attendances both of which, along with regular playing time, will have no doubt played a part in Gospel signing on the dotted line.

With another win on Sunday away in Basingstoke making in three on the spin for Ryan Aldridge’s men, who is himself making a strong case to get the Head Coach’s job on a full time basis should all parties agree, hockey in Leeds has started to bloom on and off the ice.

Stand-in captain Matty Davies enjoyed a productive 1+2 night in the 4-1 win at Basingstoke Bison. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Nick Jackson, Leeds: It was a quiet weekend on the hockey front, no home game and only an away game on Sunday. No stream either from Basingstoke and I couldn’t go and watch! All equalled a very sad Jackson house.

However, the Knights played brilliantly against a Bison side that were extremely strong at ‘The Castle’ a few weeks ago.

Two goals from Brown, one from Barnes and a goal on the power play from Davies shows we are going in the right direction.

With Gospel having 36 shots against him and only conceded one we are so lucky to have him. Which makes the news of him signing a new two year contract extra exciting!

With results in other games going our way, we can really push for a play-off place.

It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks. The Knights are only two points behind the Steeldogs with a game in hand, making this weekend’s double header against Swindon all the more important.

We definitely need points on the board from those games.

Johnathan Greenwood, Halifax: Swindon are familiar foes for both Steve Nell and Ryan Aldridge as the Knights’ owner is also Wildcats MD, and the man guiding the Leeds’ young roster previously held the coaching role in SN5, as well as spending time there as a player.

As such, the Wildcats offer no surprises in terms of the challenge they offer, but it could be said that Leeds certainly are doing just that for everybody else in their first season under Nell.

The importance of two more years of Sam Gospel – signed up during the week – was highlighted by his keeping out of 35 shots, in a man-of-the-match display, as a 4-1 win over Basingstoke was secured on Sunday. However, it is the general forward momentum that excites the most.

With coach Aldridge now committed for the rest of the season, the Knights can press ahead with the aim of trying to disrupt the top four – something very impressive so early into such a project.

A double-header against the Wildcats has a master vs. apprentice feel that promises excitement, and generally delivers it. Every game between has served up at least five goals and the Autumn Cup Final between the sides was a classic.

For the league’s fresh and exciting upstarts, third spot is now within sight as Yorkshire rivals Steeldogs faulted in their only league game of the weekend away to the Phantoms, while MK Lightning were turned over by the Bison 8-4 at home, before going down 5-2 at Swindon.