Having come on board ahead of the successful 2022-23 season, Morley Glass will remain as title sponsors of the Knights for the next two years.

The deal is further proof of the team’s growth both on and off the ice, the organisation taking major steps forward during its second full season of operation.

Crowds have grown rapidly since owner Steve Nell took over the Elland Road franchise just over two years ago, last season seeing a number of sellout games.

DONE DEAL: (from left) - Morley Glass's Chris MacMillan, Charlotte Gilbert, managing director Ian Short and Jessica Owens, hit centre ice with Leeds Knights' managing director Warwick Andrews (right).

While Ryan Aldridge has developed a winning mentality on the ice - ahead of schedule, it has to be said - the club has also been creative in building interest in the team, by way of sponsorship deals, ticket promotions for families and corporate packages.

One of the biggest deals for any ice hockey club, is that of title sponsor and Knights’ managing director, Warwick Andrews, said the new, two-year deal with Morley Glass was further evidence of the local business community wanting to be associated with a successful product, such as the Knights.

"This is a pivotal two-year agreement for the club, reinforcing our ambition to be one of the established sporting brands in Leeds,” said Andrews, who came on board with owner Steve Nell just over 12 months ago.

“We will continue to be known as the Morley Glass Leeds Knights as we defend our National Division title for the 2023-24 season.

"The new deal with will see some new and upgraded branding within the rink and of course, the Morley Glass logo will be a key feature of our new jersey design.

"They have been part of the Leeds Knights journey from the creation of the club in 2021 and their continued support and this two-year agreement, enables the club to plan with a reassurance that we are building the club in the right way for the future."

Ian Short, managing director of Morley Glass, said his company had seen the Knights go from strength to strength both on and off the ice since the two first came together.

