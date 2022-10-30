Saturday night was where it nearly unravelled for the NIHL National leaders but, cometh the hour, cometh the captain, Kieran Brown scoring an overtime winner to seal a dramatic comeback in a 6-5 triumph.

It was the first time the Knights had been taken past 60 minutes, an impressive feat from an under-strength Steeldogs team.

But it proved to be slightly more comfortable in the return match at Ice Sheffield when the Knights came back up the M1 celebrating a 4-1 win.

It’s a result which - coupled with events elsewhere - leaves the Knights two points clear at the top.

Peterborough Phantoms - tied with the Knights going into the weekend but having played two gams more - ceded some ground after coming out of their double-header against third-placed Milton Keynes Lightning all-square, home ice advantage prevailing on each occasion.

But Saturday night’s Yorkshire derby on home ice proved to be the biggest test of the season so far for Ryan Aldridge’s team. And while there were scares along the way, they emerged with top marks again.

Lewis Baldwin broke the deadlock in the 12th minute before Brown doubled the advantage early in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PERFECT TIMING: Leeds Knights' captain Kieran Brown struck an overtime winner for a 6-5 victory over Sheffield Steeldogs at Elland Road on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

But the Steeldogs were determined to be the ones who would end the Knights’ unbeaten reign, pulling even within four minutes through strikes from Matt Bissonnette and James Spurr.

But the game was turned on its head after the halfway point when the Steeldogs got their noses in front, Vladislavs Vulkanovs putting the visitors ahead at 33.44 before Bissonnette’s second just over two minutes later doubled their advantage.

But Leeds were quick to hit back before the break through Cole Shudra, before levelling at 43.00 through Matt Haywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the Steeldogs went ahead - this time through Lee Haywood at 45.58 - only for Adam Barnes to level 62 seconds later.

The most remarkable thing about the final 10 minutes was that no further goals came, Brown taking just 73 seconds of overtime to seal the extra point.