They emerged from a frantic 72 hours having secured a place in the NIHL National Cup final as well as pulling clear of their closest rival at the top of the regular season standings by two points.

Of course, it helped that one of their wins came against one of those rivals - a 5-4 overtime win at Milton Keynes Lightning - and it was also good timing by Swindon Wildcats to pull off a 4-1 road win at third-placed Peterborough Phantoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights also have two games in hand on the Lightning and the Phantoms, with Ryan Aldridge’s team rounding off their weekend with a comprehensive 8-4 win at defending champions Telford Tigers, who are embroiled in a fierce dogfight to make the play-offs.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Import forward Jake Witkowski scored twice in a comprehensive 8-4 win at Telford Tigers on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Ultimately, the Knights’ title hopes could be decided in mid-February when they face a frantic schedule of six games in 10 days but, for now, they are clearly in the boxseat.

In Telford, the Knights were grateful to Kieran Brown, Zach Brooks and Jake Witkowski who all grabbed two goals apiece, with Cole Shudra and Mac Howlett also getting on the board.

In Milton Keynes, it was Matt Haywood who led the visitors’ charge, sealing his hat-trick and the extra point on offer with the overtime winner.

That was made possible after Brown levelled proceedings at 4-4 with just 53 seconds of regulation remaining.

TWO GOOD: Zach Brooks scored twice in a comfortable victory over hosts Telford Tigers. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

It was Brown who opened proceedings the following night at 7.11, Tom Carlon equalising at 12.29 before Shudra restored the lead on the power play at 14.48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks registered his first of the weekend with just 15 seconds of the period remaining and increased the lead to 4-1 with his second at 26.49.

A breakaway effort from Vladimir Luka gave the hosts’ hope at 32.57 but Jake Wikowski - who opened his Knights account against Sheffield Steeldogs in Friday’s semi-final second leg - made it two with a piledriver on the power play strike at 36.39.