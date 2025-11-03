STRIKE ONE: Liam Peyton put Leeds ahead in Telford but it was their only goal. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

LEEDS KNIGHTS may have emerged from a hectic three games in four day schedule on the losing side, but they remain well-placed in NIHL National.

The Knights were beaten 6-1 at Telford Tigers on Sunday night, their Shropshire rivals gaining swift revenge for the 7-2 defeat they suffered in Leeds the previous evening.

That came two days after the Knights had convincingly got the better of Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks.

Briefly, after the Telford win on home ice, the Knights were back in familiar territory at the top of the table, a position they have grown quite attached to in recent times, having finished there the last three seasons.

The fact they are now back in second and two points adrift of leaders Swindon Wildcats should be of no concern, especially 39 games to go.

What will be of some concern is their never-ending injury list.

With experienced defensive pair Jordan Griffin and Lewis Baldwin and 16-year-old forward Danny Harrison all still sidelined indefinitely, you can now throw into the mix captain and key forward, Kieran Brown.

Brown missed both games against Telford at the weekend, having been the hat-trick hero for his team against Hull.

It’s not clear yet when he will return but it is possible he will not join up with the Great Britain squad for this week’s IIHF European Cup of Nations which starts in Sosnowiec, Poland which starts on Thursday.

The Knights took the lead in Telford through a 14th-minute power play strike from Liam Peyton.

It was still a one-goal game after 40 minutes, although it was Telford who were ahead with second period strikes from Scott McKenzie and Brynley Capps.

But, in the last 10 minutes, the home side took control, scoring three goals in five minutes.

Thomas Byrne made it 3-1 at 51.13 before former Knights forward Tate Shudra scored shorthanded at 54.13. Two minutes later – Edgars Vengis thrown from the game for a check to the head – Eric Henderson scored on the power play, as did David Thomson with 36 seconds left.