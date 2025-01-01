Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RYAN ALDRIDGE says Leeds Knights are keen to complete the set and finally etch their name onto the NIHL National Cup trophy.

The Knights will take on Romford Raiders in a two-legged final this month having seen off the challenge of Sheffield Steeldogs in the deciding game of their semi-final on New Year’s Eve.

The Knights came from two goals down to win 5-2 at Ice Sheffield and seal an aggregate 7-4 triumph over their derby rivals to put them in position to win the only trophy that has so far eluded them since they launched the franchise in the Spring of 2021.

That first 2021-22 season saw them miss out on qualifying for the National Cup semi-finals, while coming off second-best in the Autumn Cup final to Swindon Wildcats.

The following year they were beaten finalists in the National Cup when losing out to Peterborough Phantoms over two legs, while last season brought a painful semi-final exit at the hands of Hull Seahawks.

Elsewhere, of course, the Knights have enjoyed unrivalled success, winning two league titles and a play-off crown in the past two seasons. Adding that elusive piece of elusive National Cup silverware would clearly complete the set.

“We were in the semi-finals last year and have played in two different finals before,” said Aldridge. “So three finals in four years is obviously not bad going.

"It would mean a lot to us, to get it over and done with and make sure we’ve finally got our name on that trophy. It’s the one that has got away from us in the last few years.”

BIG BLOW: Leeds Knights' Matt Haywood celebrates scoring his empty-net goal against Sheffield Steeldogs on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Aldridge is keen for his players to get some rest ahead of this weekend’s league encounters, first at home to Hull before a trip to slough to take on Berkshire Bees, having come through a hectic few days.

Weekend wins over Solway Sharks preceded their semi-final triumph over the Steeldogs, while the forthcoming final against Romford will also add another two games to an already-tight schedule.

But the Knights can take comfort from the fact they have been in this situation before, when their Cup final defeat to Peterborough didn’t prevent them clinching the first of their league titles.

"There are no excuses because Sheffield had the same schedule as us, too,” added Aldridge. “We had a long travel to Solway and back, guys logged a lot of minutes at the weekend because we were obviously focussing on those games.

REST UP: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

"We’re just a tired group right now and we’ve just got to make sure we enjoy the Cup win and take care of ourselves going into the weekend.”

As for opposite number Ben Morgan, he backed his team to produce a positive response to their semi-final heartache in their weekend double-header against Solway.

"I’ll defend them players to the hilt because it’s a really good group of guys we’ve got in there and I wouldn’t change them for the world,” said Morgan.

“I’m proud of their efforts over the last four days. Yes it has been three losses but we’ve played a lot of good hockey in those game and so we take the positives and move on.

"We’ll enjoy New Year with friends and family and come back with a fresh mentality and fresh attitude.”