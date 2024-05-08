Leeds Knights: Davey Lawrence keen to oversee next 'logical step' in player development
The 39-year-old, from Barnsley, will work closely with Leeds Junior Knights’ head coach Seth Bennett as well as the seniors’ head coach Aldridge as the NIHL National champions look to bridge the gap between junior and senior hockey for talented youngsters coming through the programme at Elland Road Ice Arena and beyond.
“It’s about providing a line of continuity so kids have that progression they need,” said Lawrence. “The new team in NIHL One will become somewhat of a feeder team for the main Knights team. It’s the next logical step.
“I don’t think you’re ever done learning as a coach, you’re never a finished article and everybody has a different view on things.
“Working with Ryan, I feel I have benefitted a lot. He does things slightly differently to other people, you learn bits about the game that you perhaps wouldn’t normally look at.
"This will allow us to bring through young, elite players and try and develop them on to that next level, whether that be from Leeds or elsewhere.
"It will also allow us to integrate players into the National league team when the time is right and certain players are ready.”
Bennett, also chair of the Leeds Junior Knights, added: “This next collaboration is absolutely huge for both the junior club and for the senior club as we’ve got a lot of talent coming through.
“It makes sense now that there is that pathway all the way up to NIHL National. We have had a number of players representing GB at Under-16 level and Women’s Under-18 level this year and we’ve got numerous players in the England squads.”