Leeds Knights: Dave Whistle hoping netminder Jordan McLaughlin can produce repeat show against Sheffield Steeldogs

Glasgow Clan goaltender Jordan McLaughlin will start in net for Leeds Knights for a second successive game on Friday night. Picture: Al Goold/EIHL.(www.algooldphoto.com)

The 22-year-old’s temporary switch was only confirmed a short time before face-off in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at Ice Sheffield.

But, despite being thrown in at the deep end, the Falkirk-born goalie stood tall for the Knights, looking more and more comfortable as the game went on and turning away 39 of the 40 shots that came down on his goal throughout the evening.

Leeds Knights' head coach, Dave Whistle. Picture: James Hardisty.

He starts again for Leeds in tonight’s second leg before heading back to Scotland where he will split his time between playing for Solway Sharks and being the back-up for Glasgow Clan’s American-born first-choice stopper, Shane Starrett in the Elite League.

Whistle was impressed with the young Scot’s performance in the continued absence of his own No 1 goalie Sam Gospel and, once McLaughlin heads back across the border, is likely to turn to Knights’ back-up Niks Trapans to start in net at home to Peterborough Phantoms tomorrow night.

Leeds Knights' defenceman Ross Kennedy won't be fit in time to face Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday night. Picture James Hardisty

“Jordan is just with us for these two games but he had a really strong game in Sheffield,” said Whistle. “Hopefully, he has another strong night on Friday and then I’ll be looking to start Niks against Peterborough.

“Sheffield are a team that have some dynamic scoring, but we worked hard as a unit and we didn’t give up that many rebounds. A lot of that was a combination of the defence and Jordan playing real well, either keeping the puck in front of him, or putting it into the corners when he needed to.”

Whistle said he was hoping to have Mack Stewart back in the line-up to face the Steeldogs, something that will allow him more flexibility at both ends of the ice, with two-goal hero from Wednesday Lewis Baldwin expected to continue in his role as a winger.

Harry Gulliver, who picked up the man-of-the-match award following a goal and two assists at Ice Sheffield, is expected to make his fourth appearance for the Knights.

With Ross Kennedy remaining on the sidelines with a lower-body injury, it means there are six Knights’ players unavailable at present, including No 1 goaltender Sam Gospel.

Defenceman Jordan Griffin and forwards Cole Shudra, Matty Davies, Philip Edgar are also ruled out for tonight.