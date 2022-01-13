Leeds Knights: Cole Shudra on his respect for former coach Dave Whistle after shock departure

Cole Shudra, in action for Leeds Knights against Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

The 55-year-old Canadian left on Wednesday afternoon, apparently by ‘mutual agreement’ after owner Steve Nell told him earlier in the week that he would only be required to continue at the club as GM, his feeling being that the dual role alongside coaching was too much for one person.

But former Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils boss Whistle, appointed last May, was keen to continue as coach - having already led the team to the Autumn Cup Final - the pair eventually agreeing to go their separate ways.

Former Swindon Wildcats and Bracknell Bees coach Ryan Aldridge has stepped in on an interim basis to oversee the team, who he met for the first time at practice last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GONE: Dave Whistle exited Leeds Knights on Wdnesday after just five months at the helm. Picture: James Hardisty.

Shudra, 23, was in action on Wednesday for parent club Sheffield Steelers, picking up an assist in a 5-1 home win over Fife Flyers in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield afterwards, Shudra was asked about Whistle’s exit earlier that day, replying: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Dave, he’s a really great guy. It was obviously tough news to hear as we all liked Dave a lot.