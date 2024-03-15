Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With six games remaining it is a foregone conclusion that the Knights will be lifting their second successive NIHL National league crown. It’s just a question of when.

It could be tonight at the home of the only team who can still mathematically stop them - second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

If not, then it could happen on home ice tomorrow - probably much preferred by the fans - when they host Bees IHC.

SO CLOSE: Leeds Knights could clinch their second straight NIHL National regular season league title this weekend. Then again, they might not.Picture: Bruce Rollinson

If not, then there is always next weekend. Or the weekend after that.

As far as Aldridge is concerned, he just wants to get it done as soon as possible. Then, he can begin preparing for the play-offs and rest as many of his walking wounded players as possible, when possible, in order to ensure they are fit and recovered in time - as much as possible - for the post-season.

“It’s a case of business as usual for us,” said the Knights’ head coach. “We just want to get it done.

“We’ve got a couple of boys who are hurting, especially after the three-game weekend we’ve just had and there are some boys that have been carrying injuries for a while.

REPEAT SHOW: Leeds Knights are one point from repeating their NIHL National league title triumph from 2022-23. Picture: Jacob lowe/Knights Media.

“So, for that reason, it would be good to get it wrapped up as quickly as possible and allow them to get some much-needed rest.”

Pride will ensure Milton Keynes will do everything in their power to prevent the Knights winning the league title in their building, while a desperation to be part of the post-season picture will see the Bees going all out to get the better of the defending champions at Elland Road.

Aldridge, for one, is not taking anything for granted this weekend.

“Some people are getting carried away and saying that it’s going to 100 percent happen this weekend - it might not,” he added.

WAITING GAME: Leeds Knighs' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Milton Keynes is a tough place to go and play. They are a solid hockey team and we’ve not won there yet this season and there is no way they will want us to win it at their place.

“Bracknell have just turned MK over only last week, so that is not going to be an easy game - particularly when you consider that they are in such a fierce three-way battle to make the play-offs. There is plenty at stake still for everybody.

“It is far from guaranteed that we will win the title this weekend. It’s not an easy two games - there are no easy games in this league.

“We’ve all got to keep our heads and not get carried away with the situation, as it could end up biting us on the backside.