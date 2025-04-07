Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge salutes 'character win' over Hull Seahawks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What a difference a day makes.
A little under 24 hours later, the Knights head coach was all smiles again, praising the character of his players for the way they came from behind to secure two precious points in their bid to seal a spot at the Final Four Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena on April 19-20.
Having led 3-1, Leeds found themselves trailing 4-3 with just under six minutes remaining. Step forward Matt Bissonnette with a timely equaliser followed by a go-ahead strike from captain Kieran Brown just over two minutes later.
Hull never recovered, allowing Bissonnette to make sure of the regulation win with an empty-net strike with 62 seconds remaining.
For Aldridge, frustration had turned to admiration for his team, who now need just a point from their final two games against Peterborough Phantoms this weekend to secure a place in the semi-finals.
“To get three points out of the weekend is massive,” said Aldridge. “They are a very good team and have probably under-achieved in the league through injuries and different things that have happened throughout the year to them - but they are a very, very strong team.
“Their offence is good and when you put Dave Phillips back in the line-up back there, they are obviously a lot stronger. So to come away with three points - snd especially two in Hull - makes it a massive weekend for us.”
What Aldridge felt some of his players were lacking on home ice against the Seahawks, had clearly returned when it came to facing off against the same opponents 24 hours later.
“I was frustrated with losing that game,” he added. “I was frustrated with the last goal and I just thought some people weren’t going.
“And in a home game in the play-offs, I expect everyone to be going and I don’t think everyone was.
“I questioned a few peoples’ character on Saturday night, but this was a character win. We went down late in the game, we could have folded and we didn’t - that is character.
“We’re in a good spot (for Coventry) but we’re not home and dry. You need to go into the finals weekend with a bit of confidence and it will be the same for Peterborough, so these are going to be two hard games.”