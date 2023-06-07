So far, Leeds have nine players confirmed, with only Telford being less ‘busy’ in terms of announcing their roster for September onwards.

But while the league and play-off champions may be lagging behind most other teams in the league in terms of recruitment, there is plenty going on behind the scenes. It is rare for teams to rush signing news out, preferring instead to drip feed the news to their fans across the entire summer.

So far, no new faces have been announced by the Knights, but Aldridge has confirmed that one of the three imports now permitted given the post-season change to the league rules is signed and sealed.

GONE: Adam Barnes's time at Leeds Knights is over after his decision to return to Blackburn Hawks. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Whether Jake Witkowski or Zach Brooks are among those imports remains to be seen, although were either to return for a second season in West Yorkshire, it would be a hugely popular move.

“I am happy with where we’re at – we’re in a good place,” Aldridge told the Evening Post on Tuesday.

“We’ve kept the core of last year’s roster that I wanted, the kind of players I consider to be difference makers for us.

“Now that Adam Barnes is not coming back I will go with all three imports now. It might have been questionable before that but it’s 100 per cent that I will now.

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is pleased with how his summer recruitment plans are unfolding. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I’ve signed one, a forward, and in the next couple of days I could get another forward sorted – there are two that I’m interested in, slightly different kinds of players and so it’s just a case of deciding on the right one really.

“Then that third import will be a defenceman.”

As well as Barnes moving on to pastures new – returning to NIHL North One outfit Blackburn Hawks – the Knights have also said goodbye to defenceman Thomas Barry, who has hooked up with Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks.

Of the Knights’ league rivals, Raiders IHC head coach Sean Easton has been the busiest, with 19 names already confirmed.

Peterborough Phantoms, who pipped Leeds to the National Cup and finished third in the regular season league standings, have 16 names confirmed, although the significant moves for them are players going out, with long-serving forwards Glenn Billing (Swindon) and Nathan Pollard moving on, along with import Ralfs Circenis (Bristol).

Hull and Sheffield Steeldogs are also both ahead of the Knights in terms of numbers – each with 14 names confirmed.

The majority of signings for Sheffield, still to name their new coach following last month’s surprise departure of Greg Wood, are returnees with one exit confirmed in the shape of Lee Bonner, who returns to hometown team Hull.