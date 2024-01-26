Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge on the solid foundation driving the bid for NIHL National glory
Last year, on their way to the NIHL National regular season league title, the Knights topped both goals for and against columns.
A quick look at the current standings shows that the Knights’ defence is proving more decisive this time around.
So far the Knights have conceded 79 goals in 33 games - a Goals Against Average of 2.39 per game. Last season, they allowed 144 goals in across 56 games - an average of 2.57.
You could argue it's a marginal difference, but with the Knights currently only the third highest goalscorers in the league - Swindon and Friday’s visitors Milton Keynes Lightning have scored more - it is the defensive resolve that is driving the Knights’ bid for a second successive league crown.
“Our D-core has been unbelievable this year,” said head coach Ryan Aldridge. “That has helped spread that load and Gossy (No 1 netminder Sam Gospel) has been solid back there.
“You can tell from our goals for that we haven’t been as ruthless last year, but then you look at the stats and the numbers it’s pretty clear that we have been a bit up and down with performances.
“Our top 4 ‘D’ when you look at the +/- they are night and day from last year. Bow Neely has come in and been top drawer for us, is probably the third highest +/- on the team, Noah (McMullin) is right up there, Griff (Jordan Griffin) has had some games out but is right up there and Lewis Baldwin is, too. That top four of ours have just been great.”
Of those, Neely and McMullin are also contributing by way of points.
So far this season, the ever-present Neely has posted three goals and 18 assists in his 33 appearances, with McMullin catching up quickly after missing the start of the season through injury, to be one behind his fellow defenceman on five goals and 15 assists in 27 games.
There’s no suggestion, of course, that the Knights’ forwards are in any way lacking. They are still third-highest scorers in the league, with the likes of captain Kieran Brown, Matt Haywood and Mac Howlett again among the leading points-scorers for the whole league.
"Last year, we were perhaps more ruthless, more tenacious,” added Aldridge. “I think we’ve lost a little bit of that.
“But we are just a different team, we’ve found a different way to play, a different way to win. It’s not about who we were or what we were last year, we’re just a different team.”