SHOULD Leeds Knights lift silverware for a third season running this year, don’t expect head coach Ryan Aldridge to spend too long basking in the glory.

Since coming to West Yorkshire just over three years ago, Aldridge and his team have taken NIHL National by storm, winning two league trophies and a play-off title.

Repeating the league and play-off double he achieved in his first full season in charge was only prevented last year when his team lost out in the post-season grand finale in a shoot-out to Peterborough Phantoms.

The Knights remain in the hunt for all three available trophies in 2024-25 and will be hoping to get their hands on the first piece of silverware up for grabs when they take on Romford Raiders over two legs in the final of the NIHL National Cup on the weekend of February 15-16.

It is the only second-tier trophy to so far elude them.

The league, as always remains the most prized possession but, regardless of any success they may enjoy over the next three months, Aldridge is already thinking about next time around, planning ahead for the 2025-26 campaign.

“Winning trophies is not really my bag, it’s really not,” said Alrdidge. “You win them, you lift the trophy and then I’m already thinking about the next thing we’re going to do.

“At that point in the year, you’re already thinking about who you are bringing back for next season, who you’re not bringing back – it doesn’t really stop.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Leeds Knights are in the running for all three trophies this season, although head coach Ryan Aldridge (left) is already thinking of next season. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is obviously nice to win the trophies but, for me, it’s as much about the performances that get you there.

“And when you concentrate on your performances and you work hard, especially with our group, we know we’re halfway there and those performances turn into wins and the wins turn into silverware.

“I think I enjoy the ‘what’s next’ aspect to it all, how we can improve things all the time - that’s the challenge I enjoy.

“The sport is getting more professional (at this level) and it’s about how you are finding your next gems and where are they coming from and how we go about producing them.

“I enjoy the constant method of trying to make our team stronger and deeper and making things more and more professional.”