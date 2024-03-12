Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gritty, hard-fought 2-1 win at Swindon Wildcats on Friday night was followed by a home and away double over Yorkshire rivals, Hull Seahawks.

To make the weekend taste even sweeter, nearest rivals Milton Keynes Lightning dropped a point in a 5-4 shoot-out defeat at play-off chasing Bees IHC.

All in all, it leaves the Knights 11 points clear with just the six games remaining of the Lightning.

DELIGHT: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

They head into Saturday’s trip to Buckinghamshire knowing a point will be enough for them to be crowned champions for a second year running.

“I would have been happy taking four points out of that weekend,” said Aldridge after three draining days for his players, who extended their winning streak to 11 games with Sunday’s 5-2 win in Hull.

“But to come out of that with six points is unbelievable.”

Aldridge pointed to the standout performances of back-up netminder Harrison Walker as being pivotal to his team’s success across three nights.

“He was phenomenal,” added Aldridge. “I think it is massive for him, massive for the team and massive for me.

“He’s come in and proved this weekend by a mile that he can play at this level. We’ve seen him in a high-pressure situation and we couldn’t have asked anymore from him.