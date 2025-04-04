Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LEEDS KNIGHTS’ coach Ryan Aldridge believes the NIHL National play-offs are already proving more intense than last year.

The Knights started off their post-season campaign with a maximum four-point haul from their opening weekend double-header against Telford Tigers.

They required an overtime winner from Kieran Brown to get the job done in a 4-3 win in Shropshire on Saturday before enjoying a more comfortable night on home ice when they ran out 9-2 winners against Tom Watkins’ dogged side.

Their play-off journey continues this weekend with a mouthwatering double-header against fierce rivals Hull Seahawks, with Aldridge expecting the intensity to step up even more in the heat of two Yorkshire derby battles.

“I think when the play-offs come around, there’s just a natural boost for everyone,said Aldridge.

“I think last weekend was perhaps even more the case than it was last year, the intensity rose really quickly.

“I think it’s just the fact that the guys realise that the season is coming to an end. Everyone is moaning at Christmas time about how long the season is and then after Christmas it flies by.

“Suddenly you get to the play-offs and you realise that you might only have a few games left together as a group.

“And so for all teams I think it’s a catalyst for them to just go for it - it just seems to give everyone a little extra boost over the last three or four weeks of the season.”

Having squared the head-to-head series with the Seahawks during the regular season, Aldridge expects there to be little to choose between the two teams this weekend, the first encounter taking place at Elland Road on Saturday (face-off 6.30pm) before they reconvene at Hull Ice Arena just under 24 hours later.

“All we can do is worry about ourselves and our performance on Saturday at our place and then we’ll worry about Sunday after,” said Aldridge.

“But we match up well against them, their offence is really good, our offence is really good and it’s a case of two well-matched teams, who play quite similarly and it will be interesting to see what happens.”