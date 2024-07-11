Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RYAN ALDRIDGE says the presence of veteran centre Matt Haywood at Leeds Knights has been huge in the development of the younger players around him.

It’s not just the points production that Haywood has achieved in his two seasons with the team that is so impressive - 83 goals and 144 assists in 120 league and play-off games - it’s as much to do with his overall calming influence on others, according to the Knights head coach.

For Aldridge himself, Haywood - who proved himself one of the most consistent British players in the Elite League during 12 years at Glasgow Clan - has proved a vital sounding board at times.

INFLUENTIAL: Matt Haywood's presence on the Leeds Knights roster has benefitted all those around him, says head coach Ryan Aldridge.

The respect, both from his coach and the players in and around him, is obvious.

“I don’t think I can say enough good things about him,” said Aldridge. “He’s probably the perfect person for our group - a great guy, very experienced on the ice, a very intelligent hockey player.

“He’s really good with our younger guys and good with me - just somebody that we love having around, want around and have to have around.”

As the younger members of the roster continue to learn their trade, Aldridge sees the huge benefit of having someone among them in Haywood who has been there and seen it all before.

“Just to watch him and learn from him has been massive for some of those younger guys,” added Aldridge. “It’s about seeing how he is in key situations that maybe don’t go our way, for example. He keeps a level head and is a big influence on those younger guys - I know they all look up to him and love him.”