WINNING league championships is far from easy. Just ask Ryan Aldridge.

The Leeds Knights’ head coach leads his team into a weekend double-header with Milton Keynes Lightning expecting them to face their toughest test yet.

The Knights remain the only team with a 100 per cent record in NIHL National, meaning the size of the target on their backs is probably even bigger than it was at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, one which they started out as reigning league and play-off champions.

Aldridge believes winning the 2022-23 regular season championship, followed by the post-season triumph, took a lot out of his team and he expects it to be even harder this time around.

LONG SEASON AHEAD: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge, expects a tough 2023-24 campaign. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

“It’s going to be another hard season,” said Aldridge. “It will be for whichever team wins it.

“It is going to be a long, hard grind - everyone wants to take you down because you’re the champions, or you’re the top of the league - that’s why it is such a grind.

“Winning is hard. Winning a championship is hard and it took a lot out of us last year. But we’re a very different group this year, so we have to find what we’re good at and play our style and get comfortable in that.”

Ahead of a first meeting of the season against the Lightning - whose only defeat in four games came at home to a much-improved Hull Seahawks team, Aldridge added: “I think Milton Keynes are the deepest team in the league, maybe only Swindon can come close to them in that respect.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights were pushed all the way last season on their way to becoming league and play-off champions - coach Ryan Aldridge expects another tough campaign in 2023-24.

"They have a very deep line-up, very experienced - lots of players with plenty of quality right through the line-up.”

Tim Wallace’s team will hope to put home advantage to good use on Saturday night and leapfrog current leaders Leeds as a result, coming into the game on the back of an impressive 6-2 win at temporarily homeless Swindon Wildcats.

Aldridge is convinced the Lightning – who along with Peterborough Phantoms pushed the Knights close for the vast majority of last season – will again be there or thereabouts come the business end of the season.

"They are going to be a team that’s fighting for a championship I would imagine and it’s a massive test for us this weekend – it will be interesting to see how we respond to it,” added Aldridge.