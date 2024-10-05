Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EVER since he first took over behind the bench at Leeds Knights, head coach Ryan Aldridge has enjoyed almost unparalleled success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his coaching career has not always been so simple.

Coming in halfway through the 2021-22 NIHL National season to take over what was still a new franchise was always going to present difficulties, particularly with the 46-year-old unsure over his long-term future in West Yorkshire.

Two years later, Aldridge can point to back-to-back regular season league titles and a play-off trophy to highlight the positive impact he has had on the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARD GOING: Leeds Knights' coach Ryan Aldridge went through some trying times when in charge at Basingstoke Bison. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

But, as with most things in sport, in life, even, it is when times are toughest that you learn the most about yourself and your ability to do the job.

In just his second season coaching, Aldridge thought he had it all, having taken Bracknell Bees to a league and play-off double in the now defunct English Premier League (EPL).

It brought about a summer move up to the Elite League in the same player-coach role, but this time at Basingstoke Bison. The optimism that greeted the team at the start of the campaign soon waned, with many players exiting once financial troubles began to surface.

It effectively left Aldridge with barely half his original roster, one that was unable to make the post-season. It was no surprise when he left midway through the following campaign to return to the EPL and hometown team, Swindon Wildcats, taking over from Pete Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LESSONS LEARNED: Ryan Aldridge hasn't always had it so good during his coaching career, his time at Basingstoke Bison one example of dealing with adversity. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Despite the troubles and issues he had to deal with, Aldridge acknowledged it helped make him the coach he is today.

“Basingstoke was probably the toughest experience for me as a coach,” said Aldridge, ahead of tonight’s trip to Berkshire Bees, the current incarnation of the team where he first stepped into coaching.

“Particularly after my first full year as a coach in Bracknell saw us win the league and play-offs - I probably thought coaching was an easy ride!

“But in Basingstoke, after about six weeks we had money problems. We had a really good team on paper, a lot of teams were probably scared of us at the time and after just a few weeks the team was completely different and I think we had about 10 guys up until the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a serious learning curve for me and I know I learned more as a coach during that time. I thought I knew a lot more about it than I actually did.”

After tonight’s trip to Slough, Aldridge and his players return to Elland Road Ice Arena to host Solway Sharks.

The Knights won 8-5 up in Dumfries on the opening night of the season, but the Sharks have shown promising form since, beating Telford Tigers twice and taking Hull Seahawks to a shoot-out.