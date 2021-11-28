But, just 13 seconds had gone when Lukas Sladkovsky weaved his way down the right win before cutting inside, evading the challenges of Kieran Brown and Sam Zajac before he lifted the puck over netminder Sam Gospel.

It meant Sean Easton’s team took the extra point back down the M1 with them, the second time on the trot that they had been able to leave Elland Road Ice Arena with the two points on offer.

But, when the point gained by Leeds was taken as part of the weekend as a whole, head coach Whistle had to admit he was satisfied overall, particularly when it came on the back of an impressive, hard-fought 2-1 victory at the home of then leaders Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday night.

Harry Gulliver opened the scoring for Leeds Knights on Saturday against Raiders, but the hosts ended up losing 3-2 in overtime. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Other plus points for Whistle was the return to action of first-choice goalie Sam Gospel, along with defenceman Jordan Griffin, both missing for several weeks through injury.

Others are still to return Whistle is hopeful forward Cole Shudra and defenceman Ross Kennedy will be back in contention for next weekend, giving him reassurance heading towards the two-legged Autumn Cup final against Swindon Wildcats just before Christmas.

“Before the weekend, if you’d said we’d have got three points out of four, I’d have been happy,” said Whistle. “But I guess we didn’t really come out guns blazing against Raiders, although I don’t think we got any puck luck during the game. We did have some good scoring chances and we must have hit the crossbar something between five and 10 times throughout that game - so you’re left wishing one of them would just bounce down.

“But, to be fair to them, they fought back, played well, especially defensively, they didn’t give us any rebounds and their goalie played well - I thought he got lucky on a couple of plays - but you play well and you earn your luck, so he did a good job for them.”

Sam Gospel was a welcome sight back in the Leeds Knights goal for both games at the weekend. Picture: James Hardisty

Ethan James did indeed play well in the Raiders net, deservedly getting his team’s man of the match award. As hid his opposite number Gospel, something Whistle felt he deserved in only his second game in a month.

“Gossy did a really job for us, too. He played excellent in Sheffield and here and it’s just great to have him back,” added Whistle. “He’s our solid rock back there.

“He gives us our chance to win every single night. He basically got us that point tonight.”

After the always-lively Harry Gulliver gave the Knights the lead at 6.38 off a Matty Davies feed, the game settled into a relatively even affair, Brown rattling James’s crossbar in the 12th minute, something which proved a recurring theme or the home side throughout the evening.

Archie Hazeldine poked home an equaliser for Leeds Knights against raiders with just 22 seconds of regulation time remaining. But Raiders took just 13 seconds of overtime to secure the extra point. Picture: James Hardisty.

A goalless second followed – this time Davies was the one to see his shot cannon off the pipes – and there was always a feeling that the one goal lead would not be enough, at least for a second night running.

And so it proved just 130 seconds into the third period, the Raiders breaking down centre ice on a three-on-two, with Jake Pitchley feeding James Hounsome to fire past Gospel.

Just under three minutes a Raiders team growing in confidence took the lead through Aaron Connolly, silencing the home fans who began to fear the worst.

It looked like those fears were to be confirmed until James could only parry a fierce Brandon Whistle effort from the left circle to a grateful Archie Hazeldine, who reacted quickest to push the puck over the line to the home crowd’s delight.

THREE OUT OF FOUR AIN'T BAD: Leeds Knights head coach Dave Whistle. Picture: james Hardisty.

The small but raucous contingent of away fans were themselves then silenced and the expectation was that the hosts would maintain the momentum and finish the job in overtime.