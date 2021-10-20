MOVING ON UP: Cole Shudra has impressed for Leeds Knights under coach Dave Whistle this season. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

The 23-year-old forward suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday night’s 5-3 road win over Peterborough Phantoms, a result which saw the Knights post a perfect four-point weekend.

Shudra – on a two-way deal from the Elite League’s Sheffield Steelers – was forced off the ice and required hospital treatment before heading home to South Yorkshire.

He will require further tests and treatment before it is known what the full extent of his injury is, but is certain to miss this weekend’s home and away double-header with Swindon Wildcats.

Whistle has been impressed with Shudra’s contribution this season, not just in terms of his seven goals and 11 assists, but his ability to produce at both ends of the ice, something which should come as no surprise given his time spent playing defence with Steelers.

But with the season the barely out of the starting gate, Whistle prefers to look at the long-term picture and would prefer Shudra to take longer out now in order to ensure he is fully recovered and last the course through until April next year.

“Cole has added an element to our team that we need,” said Whistle.

“He’s been adding a lot of offence but he also adds a lot of defence too so he’s good in our own end, he penalty kills, he’s willing to block shots, he finishes his checks.

Leeds Knights head coach, Dave Whistle Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

“He’s been a good, all-round player. And he is a big, strong guy and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a full-time player in the Elite League next year.

“But he’s definitely out this weekend and I think it will take at least a couple of weeks for sure.

“But I don’t want him to come back early if it is, say, for just one game because we want him to make sure he comes back healthy.

“He is an important piece of our team. We want him to stay healthy and if that means he has an extra week off, then he’s better taking it now as it is a long season.