Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Leeds Knights chief on why strong Hull Seahawks is good for 2023-24 NIHL National season

LEEDS KNIGHTS’ owner Steve Nell is looking forward to NIHL National derby rival Hull Seahawks being a stronger proposition next season.
By Phil Harrison
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:37 BST- 2 min read
Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media.Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media.
Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media.

Initially under the three-way ownership of former Knights’ centre Matty Davies (pictured), Joe Lamplough and Ian Mowforth, it proved to be a tough baptism of fire for the East Yorkshire club after being launched in Spring last year.

The latest second-tier franchise to play out of Hull Arena came up against endless hurdles in its first season – most notably visa issues surrounding its import players Emil Svec and Andrej Themar – who didn’t arrive until more than a third of the season had passed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To compound matters, Svec then incurred a 10-game ban on his debut, although once he returned he quickly impressed his coach, team-mates and fans alike, by still finishing the season as their top scorer with 61 points in just 31 games, 30 of them goals.

WINNERS: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell (left) with head coach Ryan Aldridge and the NIHL National league trophy.WINNERS: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell (left) with head coach Ryan Aldridge and the NIHL National league trophy.
WINNERS: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell (left) with head coach Ryan Aldridge and the NIHL National league trophy.

It wasn’t enough to prevent Hull finishing bottom of the standings and missing out on the play-offs, but it earned him a new deal which sees him return for the 2023-24 campaign.

He forms part of a line-up that already looks like a significant upgrade on last time out, with homegrown pair Bobby Chamberlain and Lee Bonner returning from Milton Keynes Lightning and Sheffield Steeldogs respectively to play alongside the likes of Declan Balmer, Nathan Salem and captain Sam Towner, who remain from last season, and Thomas Barry, who makes the switch from Leeds.

As far as Knights’ owner Nell is concerned, a stronger Hull – and fellow newcomers Bristol Pitbulls – is only good news for the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was great to see both teams come in – they were both able to pull off some big wins along the way,” said Nell, whose team enjoyed a league and play-off double .

"Hull had a really tough start, particularly with their imports issue, but they got stronger towards the end of the season .

"I believe they will be a lot stronger next year a nd a strong Hull is good because we want the Seahawks to be strong and to provide good competition, particularly for us in Leeds – it helps create good, local rivalry that teams thrive off.”

Related topics:Steve NellLeeds KnightsHull