Leeds Knights chief on why strong Hull Seahawks is good for 2023-24 NIHL National season
Initially under the three-way ownership of former Knights’ centre Matty Davies (pictured), Joe Lamplough and Ian Mowforth, it proved to be a tough baptism of fire for the East Yorkshire club after being launched in Spring last year.
The latest second-tier franchise to play out of Hull Arena came up against endless hurdles in its first season – most notably visa issues surrounding its import players Emil Svec and Andrej Themar – who didn’t arrive until more than a third of the season had passed.
To compound matters, Svec then incurred a 10-game ban on his debut, although once he returned he quickly impressed his coach, team-mates and fans alike, by still finishing the season as their top scorer with 61 points in just 31 games, 30 of them goals.
It wasn’t enough to prevent Hull finishing bottom of the standings and missing out on the play-offs, but it earned him a new deal which sees him return for the 2023-24 campaign.
He forms part of a line-up that already looks like a significant upgrade on last time out, with homegrown pair Bobby Chamberlain and Lee Bonner returning from Milton Keynes Lightning and Sheffield Steeldogs respectively to play alongside the likes of Declan Balmer, Nathan Salem and captain Sam Towner, who remain from last season, and Thomas Barry, who makes the switch from Leeds.
As far as Knights’ owner Nell is concerned, a stronger Hull – and fellow newcomers Bristol Pitbulls – is only good news for the league.
"It was great to see both teams come in – they were both able to pull off some big wins along the way,” said Nell, whose team enjoyed a league and play-off double .
"Hull had a really tough start, particularly with their imports issue, but they got stronger towards the end of the season .
"I believe they will be a lot stronger next year a nd a strong Hull is good because we want the Seahawks to be strong and to provide good competition, particularly for us in Leeds – it helps create good, local rivalry that teams thrive off.”