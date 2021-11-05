ON THE MOVE: Centre Phil Edgar has joined Leeds Knights on a month-long loan deal from Whitley Warriors. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson/Ice Hockey Media

The Canadian-born 28-year-old has played in Whitley since 2017, scoring 43 points including 23 goals in 19 games during the Covi-dshortened 2019-20 season.

So far this season, he has been prolific, registering 21 points in just seven games, six of them goals. His arrival will offset the ongoing absence of forwards Cole Shudra and Matty Davies, who are both out injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knights head coach Dave Whistle said: “I obviously hope he can bring some offence to the team. He’s a heads-up player and, for the role I have for him, I’ve got to let him get into creating some offensive chances. I’m looking forward to seeing him play, to seeing him grow.

“I’m keen to see the level he is at and the level where I think he could get to.”

Whitley GM Paul Matthews added: “Phil almost signed for Leeds at the start of the season but it didn’t materialise. I know Phil has always wanted to test himself in a higher league so when Leeds approached us this week we spoke with Phil and he informed us he was keen on the move so we have agreed to a month long loan starting this weekend.”

Edgar is expected to be at Friday night’s Elland Road training session and will go straight into the Knights line-up this weekend to face Telford Tigers.