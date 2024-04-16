Leeds Knights centre Matt Haywood explains why Canadian imports have been so crucial to team's success

JAKE WITKOWSKI needed no introduction to Matt Haywood when he returned to Leeds Knights halfway through the current campaign.
By Phil Harrison
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alongside Mac Howlett, the trio had formed a formidable line for the Knights at around the same time the previous year when American winger Witkowski arrived for his first-ever taste of second-tier UK hockey.

Read More
Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge says more to come from players and hails 'phen...

Individually and as a collective unit, they played a pivotal role as the Knights recorded a memorable NIHL National league and play-off double.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When it came to Witkowski’s fellow 2023-24 imports, however - forward Matt Barron and defenceman Noah McMullin - already in place when he returned, they were something of an unknown quantity.

They will always have been hard-pressed to match the production of Witkowski and Zach Brooks, as well as that of Grant Cooper earlier in the double-winning 2022-23 campaign, but Ryan Aldridge never put such pressure on them, even following the unplanned exit of Cole Shudra - another prolific points-scorer - late on in the summer.

MORE – Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies on his team's chances of making the NIHL National play-off finals weekend

By the time of Witkowski’s return, the Canadian duo had more than delivered on the promise that made the Knights head coach sign them both up last summer.

COME AGAIN: Leeds Knights' import forward Matt Barron has had the desired effect since arriving in West Yorkshire for the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.COME AGAIN: Leeds Knights' import forward Matt Barron has had the desired effect since arriving in West Yorkshire for the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.
COME AGAIN: Leeds Knights' import forward Matt Barron has had the desired effect since arriving in West Yorkshire for the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE – Leeds Knights forced to settle for second-best as Hull Seahawks get up and running

They may not be as prolific as, say, Milton Keynes’ Rory Hermann, or Hull Seahawks’ top-scoring defenceman, Brock Bartholomew, but Aldridge has been undoubtedly impressed with the pair. It is a view shared by centre Haywood.

“I’ve been very impressed with them,” said Haywood. “They do things that a lot of people won’t see or notice, they’ve both put quite a few points up but with those two it is not about that - they are team-first guys and without those two we would be in a lot different position this year.”

So far this season, the ever-present Barron has posted 35 goals and 41 assists in 60 league, cup and play-off games. For his part, McMullin has weighed in with seven goals and 26 assists in 54 games.

POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Defenceman Noah McMullin has made a telling impact for Leeds Knights since arriving last summer. Picture Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Defenceman Noah McMullin has made a telling impact for Leeds Knights since arriving last summer. Picture Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.
POSITIVE INFLUENCE: Defenceman Noah McMullin has made a telling impact for Leeds Knights since arriving last summer. Picture Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t think either of them get the credit they deserve,” added Haywood. “Matty definitely helps our team in terms of its balance.

“He is very good in the defensive zone and blocks a lot of shots for us, I don’t envy him at times to be honest. And, just as importantly, they are also two great guys to have in the locker room - and that always goes a long way.”

The benefits of having McMullin on board were once again highlights last weekend, when he took a cross-check to the face in the first game in Peterborough and bounced back the following night to score the game-winner on home ice.

"He’s been an unbelievable player for us this year there’s no doubt about that,” said head coach, Aldridge. “And he’s even better as a person.

IMPRESED: Centre Matt Haywood says Canadian imports Matt Barron and Noah McMullin have been a pivotal part of Leeds Knights' success in 2023-24. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.IMPRESED: Centre Matt Haywood says Canadian imports Matt Barron and Noah McMullin have been a pivotal part of Leeds Knights' success in 2023-24. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.
IMPRESED: Centre Matt Haywood says Canadian imports Matt Barron and Noah McMullin have been a pivotal part of Leeds Knights' success in 2023-24. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a hockey player, I think he’s a little warrior and if there was anyone on our team who was going to play after that (getting injured on Saturday) then it was him.

“None of us were shocked that he was prepared to play the following night – I thought he was phenomenal.”

Related topics:Leeds KnightsAmerican