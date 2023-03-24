What he probably never imagined was that it would arrive so quickly.

Appointed captain in a bold move by head coach Ryan Aldridge last summer, Brown has overcome a few early difficulties adapting to his new role and the responsibilities that came with it, to lead from the front in much the same way that he did during the Knights’ debut 2021-22 campaign.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Leeds Knights' captain Kieran Brown leads NIHL National in points with 113 and will lift the league championship trophy on Sunday. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Once again, he tops the league points-scoring charts, his combination of 53 goals and 60 assists in just 52 games keeping him ahead – just – of Swindon Wildcats’ Tomasz Malasinski.

But for Brown, any personal achievements and the plaudits that accompany them come a distant second to winning a league championship, with the 22-year-old counting down the days to Sunday night when he will finally get his hands on the NIHL National trophy he and his team won at the home of defending champions Telford Tigers last Sunday.

“Obviously the points side of it is always nice as a player but, from the very start of this season, I was more bothered about winning something as a team, with this group,” said the Bradford-born forward. “And I’m sure lifting that trophy on Sunday is going to feel a lot better than being the top points scorer in the league or for the team – I just know it will.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights celebrate their NIHL National league title success after winning in Telford on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

“Personally, yes, I’ve had a good season but lifting that trophy is going to mean so much more to me.”

But the Knights do not want to stop there, with Brown intent on building on the success of this season by adding more silverware, possibly in the coming days and weeks. Maybe even as soon as tonight if they can produce the comeback to cap all comebacks if they can overturn a 6-0 deficit from the first leg of the National Cup final against Peterborough Phantoms.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling – we’ve worked hard all year for it,” added Brown ahead of tonight’s second leg face-off against the Phantoms at Elland Road Ice Arena. “To be honest it was a bit unexpected on Sunday and when we found out MK had lost, it could have gone one of two ways.

“But, thankfully, as soon as we found out, we tightened up, played more defensively and did what we had to do.”

WAY BACK WHEN: Kieran Brown, Jordan Griffin and Harrison Walker won the national title when they played for Bradford Bulldogs in 2015. Can you pick them out of the team photo above? Picture courtesy of Bradford Bulldogs.

Eight years ago, Brown led his Bradford Bulldogs’ Under-14s team to league success with Jordan Griffin and Harrison Walker by his side. The three shared another special moment together in Shropshire.

“I’ve won stuff as a junior at Bradford and that’s massive as well when you’re a kid, always a great feeling,” he said. “But to win a league title as a pro is something that is very special to me. It’s certainly the biggest achievement of my career to date.

“But this has just made us hungry for more. We have won the league now with a handful of games to go, but we don’t intend taking our foot off the gas.

“There are obviously two more trophies to win this season and we want them both. This is going to be a special place to play in the years to come.”

