Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

KIERAN BROWN hopes his call-up to the Great Britain senior squad for this year’s World Championship can open the door for other players to make the grade from NIHL National level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Knights captain was one of 23 players named by head coach Pete Russell last month who will head out to Romania later this week in a bid to earn instant promotion back to the top tier.

The Division 1A tournament will take place in Sfântu Gheorghe from April 27 to May 3 and pit GB against the hosts, as well as Italy, Japan, Poland and Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having represented GB at Under-18 and Under-20, it marks Brown’s first senior call-up.

He is the only player from the second-tier to get called up for the tournament, where he will play alongside former Knights’ team-mate Cole Shudra, who has spent the last two years blossoming at Sheffield Steelers.

Previously, he was called up for a long list training squad ahead of the 2023 World Championships in Nottingham but never played any part after getting injured in the Knights’ NIHL National play-off final win over Romford Raiders.

Brown – who led his team to the NIHL National league and cup double this season – and Knights’ team-mate Mac Howlett were both added to last year’s GB training squad ahead of the Olympic Pre-Qualifers in Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRIMED AND READY: Leeds Knights' captain Kieran brown joined up with his GB team-mates for training camp this week. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

This time Brown, who joined up with his GB team-mates at training camp on Tuesday, has made the final cut and is looking forward to showcasing his talent on the world stage.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Brown. “It’s nice to be recognised for how I’ve played with Leeds. We’re obviously in the second tier here, so I didn’t really think there was a chance of getting called up - but it definitely feels great to get the call.”

Renowned throughout his short career as being an out-and-out goalscorer, Brown admits that when he first arrived at Leeds he needed to develop his all-round game, something he feels he has been able to do significantly under Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge.

It is a procecss he believes has resulted in him getting the call up to the GB squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIGHER CALLING: Kieran Brown has been rewarded for his form at Leeds Knights by being called up to the Great Britain senior squad for the World Championships in Romania. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“This is the biggest thing that has happened for me in terms of my career, definitely,” added the 24-year-old, who hopes to lead the Knights through to the NIHL National Final Four Play-off Finals by securing the one point they need in this weekend’s double-header against Peterborough Phantoms.

“My game has really come on here. I said when I first came here that I wasn’t an all-round player and I wasn’t the best at the defensive side of the game, but Ryan has really helped me a lot with that side of things.”

Brown is aiming to flourish on the world stage for his country and hopes his call-up leads to other players from NIHL National following him into the GB squad.

“I think it’s massive for this league,” said the Bradford-born forward. “There are obviously other players that want to play for GB and them picking me could be a good stepping stone for others and will open up a lot of eyes and maybe push more people forward because they can then see that pathway.”