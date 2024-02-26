Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Captain Kieran Brown – NIHL National’s leading points-scorer for the past two seasons – became the first player to reach the 50-goal mark during 2023-24.

It is yet another accolade for the talented 22-year-old former Sheffield Steelers’ apprentice and Bradford Bulldogs junior forward (pictured) and comes from just 41 games.

Coupled with 45 assists, it amounts to a 95-point haul so far, with 11 games of the regular season still to come.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Knights' captain is the leading goal-scorer in NIHL National this season, but third in the overall points-scoring list. Picture:Tony Johnson.

But he has a fight on his hands to make it a third straight season for being the second-tier’s leading points-scorer.

He currently sits third in that category, which is led by Milton Keynes’ Lightning’s Ross Venus, who has recorded 97 points in just 42 games, the bulk made up from an impressive 67 assists.