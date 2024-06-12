Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HE played through injury, he played through illness. He blocked shots, he did whatever it took for the team to win.

No surprise then, that Matt Barron is returning for a second season with NIHL National league champions, Leeds Knights.

For head coach Ryan Aldridge, the 25-year-old forward was among the top three players he wanted to bring back for the 2024-25 campaign. With the player himself revelling in his first time abroad, it was simple conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many import forwards in the second tier are expected to come in and lead the way when it comes to points scoring - Milton Keynes Lightning’s Rory Herrman and Hull Seahawks’ Emil Svec just two such examples in 2023-24.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Leeds Knights import forward Matt Barron will be returning for the 2024-25 season and the defence of the team's NIHL National league crown. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But Barron was never expected to perform that kind of role. Make no mistake, he still contributed plenty when it came to putting up the points - posting 39 goals and 46 assists in 64 appearances - but his game, his role within the team was about much more than that for Aldridge.

And it was something that quickly gained appreciation throughout the entire Knights locker room and fanbase.

“He is the epitome of what a team guy should be about,” explained Aldridge, who knew Barron previously through the player’s father. “With Matt as one of our three imports, it was different in the sense that I knew what I was getting to an extent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew what kind of person I was getting and he didn’t disappoint in any way, shape or form. He was immense from start to finish.”

TEAM GUY: Matt Barron proved to be popular with team-mates, coaches and fans alike during his first season in the UK. Picture: Blueline Photography.

Towards the end of the season, Aldridge revealed, Barron was hampered by a foot injury - at one point suspected to be broken - but he refused to have it X-rayed until the league title had been secured for a second successive year.

Earlier in the season, he was laid low by illness but - again - refused to stand down, making him one of the few ever-presents for the Knights in another memorable campaign.