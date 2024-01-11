ALMOST exactly a year to the day when he was first unveiled by Leeds Knights, import forward Jake Witkowski is back for more.

The abrupt departure of Bailey Conger at the end of last year - himself a replacement for original 2023-24 import Josh Adkins - left the NIHL National leaders in the lurch, although their current seven-game winning streak would suggest otherwise.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge did briefly consider running an import light for the remainder of the campaign but, once he was aware Witkowski would be open to the possibility of returning, he wasted little time in taking up the chance of bringing back a player who had such a positive impact first time around.

Coming in to replace Grant Cooper 12 months ago proved no problem for the quiet, 27-year-old American, who went on to play an integral role in the Knights’ memorable league and play-off double campaign.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: Jake Witkowski (second left) will be reunited with line-mates Mac Howlett (left) and Matt Haywood when he joins up with Leeds Knights almost exactly a year to the day since he did the first time around, playing an integral role in the team's 2022-23 league and play-off double triumph. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Quickly forming a formidable line with Matt Haywood and Mac Howlett, right-hander Witkowski posted just under two points per game during the run-in, adding 21 goals to his 42 assists in just 32 league, cup and play-off games.

Then, after the play-off triumph at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena in April, he was gone, with Aldridge later being told that the Massachusetts-born winger was retiring from playing.

But while he has taken a step back from the kind of regular, competitive hockey he enjoyed with the Knights, Witkowski returns to West Yorkshire in shape having kept his hand in with other former pros as part of a college alumni team.

And as the Knights prepare to go head-to-head with Milton Keynes Lightning in the defence of their league crown between now and the end of March - starting with Friday night’s trip to Solway Sharks - Aldridge is delighted to have Witkowski back on his roster.

FAMILIAR FACE: Jake Witkowski is back with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“The locker room needs somebody that we know and who we trust,” said Aldridge, whose team sit two points clear of the Lightning with a game in hand. “We need somebody that is going to give us a jump and a spark and also on the off-ice side of things I know the boys are super-excited to have him back and I know he is excited about coming back.

“The phone call took me four minutes and 12 seconds and that also included a catch-up. So it was a pretty easy conversation. It’s great to have him back here.

“He had big shoes to fill when he came in last year. He managed to do that, but by playing a different way to Coops. He made that line complete and we’re just looking for that again and for him to get back with Matty Haywood and Mac (Howlett) and pick up from where they left off at the end of last season.

“I know those two are excited to play alongside him again and he feels the same.”

MEMORABLE: Jake Witkowski celebrates scoring Leeds Knights' second goal against Peterborough Phantoms in the second leg of the National Cup Final last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Knights have 25 regular season games remaining and with a two-leg National Cup semi-final on the horizon against Hull Stingrays, are still in the running for three trophies. Plenty of time, then, for Witkowski to emulate last season’s heroics.

“He’s a quiet lad generally but I got more emotion out of him in that phone call than I did all last year and that’s good for me to see and hear because he is generally a quiet lad - but he’s desperate to be here and I love that.

“He’s been playing with a college alumni team made up of ex pros so he’s in shape and is ready to go.”

In another development, the player Witkowski has succeeded – fellow American Conger – has found himself a new team back in his home state.

The 26-year-old has signed with Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL. Conger hails from Boise, just over 200 miles away, and became available after making a sudden exit from the Knights in between Christmas and New Year.

The Knights claimed Conger – who bagged six goals and six assists in eight games – only informed them of his intention to leave via a text message.