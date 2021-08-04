Leeds Knights: Brandon Whistle hoping family ties can produce NIHL National success

But the opportunity to link up with his father Dave was not the only attraction for the younger Whistle to sign on the dotted line with Leeds.

Having seen the roster already put together by his father, he believes he is joining up with an organisation capable of making a serious challenge for honours in its first-ever season.

And the 23-year-old forward arrives with a rich pedigree of his own at this level, proving a vital component of the Telford Tigers team that swept to the double in the inaugural NIHL National campaign back in 2019-20.

Brandon Whistle, in action for Telford Tigers during the 2019-20 NIHL National season, when TOm Watkins' team won a league and cup double. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Contributing 22 goals and 37 goals in just 37 games will have come as a massive relief for the younger Whistle, having endured a tough first season in British hockey in the Elite League with Sheffield Steelers.

There, along with fellow Knights’ signings Kieran Brown and Jordan Griffin, he found ice time hard to come by in a team that was already struggling when two-time Stanley Cup winner Tom Barrasso was brought in to replace Paul Thompson.

It was Thompson who had signed Whistle and his goaltender brother Jackson in the summer, only to resign a little over a month in.

Had the former GB coach stuck around to see out a fourth season at the helm in South Yorkshire, there is a good chance Whistle and his apprentice team-mates would have gained more experience, something that was rarely forthcoming under Barrasso.

Head coach Dave Whistle, left, puts his Leeds Knights' players through their paces at Elland Road on Monday night.

Time under Tom Watkins at Telford, however, allowed Whistle to blossom, something he feels he will be able to continue to do under his new boss.

“When I was at Telford, we got to play the one game against Leeds in their new rink,” said Whistle. “It was a very nice rink, seemed like a great town and there is so much opportunity for this team to grow. And to be a part of something special like that was very appealing.

“I’ve looked at the guys that they have signed already and it looks like we are going to have a really strong team, so it was probably a no-brainer with my dad being there as well.

“It wasn’t the main factor, for sure, but it always helps having a familiar face around when you go somewhere new and it will be fun playing for him.

Brandon Whistle, left, playing alongside Tanner Eberle for the Sheffield Steelers in the 2018-19 Elite League season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“He knows my strengths and what I can do and I am looking forward to playing for him, of course. I know what I can expect from the coach and that’s a big thing for a player when considering a new team - who is the coach, what systems are they going to play, is it going to help me improve and is it going to play to my strengths as well.

“Tom Watkins in Telford was a guy who I loved to play for and would go back to play for at any point in my career, but Leeds was too much of an opportunity to pass up.”

The positive feeling about working together is mutual, with Whistle Snr convinced he is bringing in a player with plenty to offer.

“I think we’re a lucky team to get Brandon,” said the head coach. “I know he’s my son, so I’ve got to say something good, right? But, to be serious, he’s been a good player pretty much all his life, he’s a good team-mate, he’s pumped to get back here and he’s excited to get playing.

“He’s a pretty strong offensive player, makes good plays and has a good hockey IQ.

“It is a little bit weird coaching your own son, I guess, I’ve never coached my own son before to be honest, so this one is going to be maybe a small battle, not a big battle I hope.