Leeds Knights boss Dave Whistle on how Peterborough Phantoms ended his team’s winning start to season

Leeds Knights' head coach Dave Whistle Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

Despite racing into a 2-0 lead, the Knights were edged out 5-4 by Peterborough Phantoms on home ice.

Whistle felt his team were prevented from creating as much offence as they are used to doing by a well-coached Phantoms team.

“Obviously, I’m not happy as a coach, not happy as a member of the team, we’ve lost the game,” said Whistle. “But, honestly, I don’t think we produced our best game tonight.

Cole Shudra enjoyed another productive weekend for Leeds Knights, adding two assists on Sunday to the 2+2 performance he produced in Saturday's 6-3 win at Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

“For a team who does what we do – and that is create a lot of offence – we didn’t create a lot of offence.

But Peterborough came in here and played very well. They are very well structured, very well-coached but, at the same time, we needed to get our feet moving more.

“And while we have some good speed up front, we never really got a lot of good looks.

“They did a really good job defensively but, at the same time, I don’t think we put our foot on the gas enough at the right time.

“I just don’t think we gave 100 per cent for all 60 minutes tonight.”