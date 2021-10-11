Leeds Knights boss Dave Whistle on how Peterborough Phantoms ended his team’s winning start to season
LEEDS KNIGHTS head coach Dave Whistle admitted his team were below par last night as they surrendered the only remaining unbeaten run in the NIHL National Autumn Cup.
Despite racing into a 2-0 lead, the Knights were edged out 5-4 by Peterborough Phantoms on home ice.
Whistle felt his team were prevented from creating as much offence as they are used to doing by a well-coached Phantoms team.
“Obviously, I’m not happy as a coach, not happy as a member of the team, we’ve lost the game,” said Whistle. “But, honestly, I don’t think we produced our best game tonight.
“For a team who does what we do – and that is create a lot of offence – we didn’t create a lot of offence.
But Peterborough came in here and played very well. They are very well structured, very well-coached but, at the same time, we needed to get our feet moving more.
“And while we have some good speed up front, we never really got a lot of good looks.
“They did a really good job defensively but, at the same time, I don’t think we put our foot on the gas enough at the right time.
“I just don’t think we gave 100 per cent for all 60 minutes tonight.”
On the Knights disallowed ‘goal’ which would have seen them equalise with just 15 seconds left in regulation, he added: “The reason they gave was because they thought the puck was kicked in. There were four of them together to make the call, so fair enough, this time it went against us but, hopefully, next time it will go for us.”