He admitted soon after agreeing terms with Knights’ owner Steve Nell back in May that he was keen to unearth as much young talent in the region as possible, having previously spent his entire coaching career in the south of the country.

If obvious talent is there, it usually doesn’t take long for word to travel fast within the relatively small UK ice hockey community. But, now Aldridge is settling into his new surroundings in West Yorkshire ahead of the 2022-23 NIHL National season, he is hopeful of uncovering the best the north has to offer.

It’s a philosophy that sees Aldridge add two more youngsters to his roster today, with 16-year-old forward Finley Bradon and D Tommy Spraggon, 17, joining the ranks on two-way deals from parent club Billingham Stars.

“When I was asking about talent in the north, both of these guys’ names were thrown around time and time again,” said Aldridge, who held a talent identification trial in Leeds earlier this summer, one that unearthed D Josh Hodgkinson from Belfast Giants. “I’m looking forward to them hopefully being a part of our future.

"Finley is a very skilled player with a bright future, while Tommy is a great young defensive, British talent that I’m really looking forward to working with."

The youngsters are the latest two-way additions to the Knights’ roster following the announcement last week that Bradford Bulldogs’ forward Damarni James and D Ethan Mayoh from Blackburn Hawks.

INCOMING: Forward Finley Bradon (right) in action for Billingham Stars against Whitley Warriors in February this year. Picture courtesy of Colin Edwards/Billingham Stars.

The Stars’ duo will spend time with Leeds when their team’s NIHL One roster allows, with Aldridge grateful to their parent club for allowing the pair to make the step up.

"I have to express my thanks to Billingham for allowing both guys to continue their development here in Leeds when the schedule allows – I’m excited to get going and to work with both of them.”

Bradon, whose younger brother Evan plays for Leeds Junior Knights, stepped up to senior hockey for the first time last season, making an immediate impact for the Stars with nine goals and eight assists in 19 appearances, while his time with the club’s Under-18s produced a 42-point haul, including 28 goals, from just 11 games.

Spraggon was his captain at Under-18 level – where he contributed 31 points, including 13 goals, in 12 games. He too made his breakthrough into senior hockey making 29 appearances, in which he posted one goal and six assists.

DEVELOPMENT: Defence Tommy Spraggon in action for Billingham Stars against Blackburn Hawks earlier this year. Picture courtesy of Colin Edwards/Billingham Stars.

Leeds Knights roster for the 2022-23 NIHL National season – Netminders: Sam Gospel, Harrison Walker. Defence: Lewis Baldwin, Jordan Griffin, Archie Hazeldine (2-way with Nottingham Panthers), Joshua Hodgkinson, Ethan Mayoh (2-way with Blackburn), Bailey Perre, Sam Zajac, Tommy Spraggon (2-way with Billingham); Forwards: Adam Barnes, Zachary Brooks, Kieran Brown, Grant Cooper, Carter Hamill, Matthew Haywood, Ethan Hehir Damarni James (2-way with Blackburn/Bradford), Cole Shudra (2-way with Sheffield Steelers), Tate Shudra.

FORMER Leeds Knights’ defenceman Ben Solder has served a one-month ban from the game after testing positive for cocaine, it has been revealed.

A statement from UK Anti-Doping on Tuesday confirmed the 21-year-old defenceman – signed on a two-way deal by the Knights from Manchester Storm during 2021-22 – had admitted taking the drug.

Solder, who made 40 appearances for the Knights, including all six NIHL National play-off games, tested positive from a urine sample taken from him after an Elite League game between Manchester and Sheffield Steelers on March 30.

Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After an initial provisional ban of three months, Solder eventually saw his ban reduced to one month after he enrolled in a Substance of Abuse treatment programme approved by UKAD. It was accepted that he took the substance ‘Out-of-Competition in a context unrelated to sport performance.’

Speaking on the case, UKAD Chief Executive Jane Rumble, said: “Athletes need to be aware of the risks when using ‘recreational drugs’ in a social setting. They risk damaging their health, as well as their careers, and a ban from sport even if they take something at a time when they are not competing.

“It is reassuring that Mr Solder chose to complete a Substance of Abuse treatment programme approved by UKAD. These programmes help athletes to recognise the dangers of substance misuse, educating them further on the impacts and where to get the help they may need.”