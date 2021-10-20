Born and raised in the city, the experienced defenceman realised a childhood dream when stepping out on the ice to represent his home town back in 2019-20.

But very little went right for both team and player during that troubled NIHL National season.

For Streetly, it was a season dogged by injury, partly relating to a long-standing shoulder problem which meant he spent around a third of the campaign on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while the various UK lockdowns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic were a frustrating experience for the vast majority of people in the sport, the reduced game time has at least enabled Streetly to push the reset button.

Following an overdue operation, Streetly – one of several Knights players to come through the Bradford Bulldogs junior system – was free of injury for the first pre-season in years making him feel confident that he can play an influential role on Dave Whistle’s team.

His all-round physical fitness, and willingness to improve over the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season has impressed the Knights’ head coach to the extent that he made Streetly one of his two assistant captains.

With Chiefs’ player-coach Sam Zajac as captain and Joe Coulter as the other ‘A’, Whistle has an experienced leadership group to help him guide what is a generally youthful Knights team through their first campaign together at Elland Road.

Leeds Knights players (from left) Jordan Griffin, Bobby Streetly Cole Shudra and Ben Solder Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

And Streetly, who also helps coach hockey beginners at Elland Road, is excited about what lies ahead.

“I feel like I’m actually able to start playing a proper role in this team,” said Streetly.

“I love every guy on this team but I’m challenging for ice time as much as they are because I want to play as much as possible myself and develop more and more as a player.

“I’m one of the older guys on the team, I guess, but by no means am I getting too old to play. It’s partly about pushing myself both on and off the ice as an individual. I’ve always been there or thereabouts at this level, but I’ve never really had that proper chance to take the reins and just have a real good go at it.

LEADING ROLE: Leeds Knights' defenceman, Bobby Streetly. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

“But I’ve got that opportunity now and I’m not about to let it go – I want to be clocking up the minutes, playing the right way and showing I belong at this level.”

The confidence Streetly has gained from not having to play hurt, as he has been forced to in previous years, has seen his all-round game improve.

In past seasons, Streetly admits he veered away from being too physical or getting into fights on the ice as he was worried he would only make existing injuries worse.

But, he has already dropped the gloves twice this season, proving he feels able to take on a more physical role if required.

UP FOR IT: Leeds Knights' Bobby Streetly, right, battles for possession in the pre-season game at Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Wildcats Media.

“Being free of injury makes a massive difference,” he added.

“I’ve got a new lease of life, I can be physical and I don’t have to shy away from any kind of situation on the ice anymore. Two or three years ago I wouldn’t have thought about getting involved in a fight during a game but, right now, if I feel I can give the team a jump, I’ll do it.

“Every little thing that can make you more confident as a player helps and the fact I feel more confident physically also helps my confidence playing.”

After awarding one of the two ‘A’s’ to Streetly last week, Whistle was glowing in his appreciation of what the 27-year-old does for the team, both on and off the ice.

“He’s the only guy on the team who was born and grew up in Leeds and he fits the bill,” said Whistle. “He loves the team and he wouldn’t ever want to go anywhere else and I don’t want him to - he’s just been a great person for this team and when a guy is willing to help you out to do anything, he’s a good person first and then a good team-mate.”

As for Streetly, it comes as no surprise for him to admit he was more than willing to take on the leadership role.

IMPRESSED: Leeds Knights head coach, Dave Whistle. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints